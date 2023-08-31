The Stussy x Noma T.D. x Nike Vandal High: More details explored

Stussy recently announced another iteration of the Nike Vandal with colorful touches from Noma T.D studio. The collaboration between the three brands will bring a pair of Nike Vandals in a colorful pink combination shade for the Japanese market only.

This might be slightly disappointing to global sneakerheads but they can buy it at a high price after releasing the pair at the Harajaku Chapter in Japan.

The brand has already collaborated with Nike this summer for the 80's basketball silhouette and this new collaboration with Noma T.D will bring a colorful reiteration of the pair.

Noma TD is a Japanese hand-crafted textile studio that is mostly known for its hand-drawn designs and traditional Japanese techniques. On the other hand, California-based Stussy, a streetwear brand, started its journey as the skate and surfer board business.

According to the press release of Stussy, the new collaboration of these three will be launched at the Harajuku chapter in Japan on September 1 at 11 a.m. The brands are not transparent yet about the pricing.

Stussy's Nike Vandal High has a pink splash and hand hand-dyed patterns from Noma T.D

Stussy started its journey in 1984 with the skate and surfing boards at Laguna Beach. The founder Shawn Stussy created a carefree vibe throughout his business when he used to make hand-crafted surfing boards.

Later, he tried his handmade patterns on clothing pieces and with his friend Frank Sinatra, he started the clothing brand with a bang. In 1990, the brand opened several flagship outlets in New York and Europe and hasn't looked back since.

However, in 2008 the founder Shawn left the company to enjoy life with his family in Hawaii.

The partnership of the California-based brand with Nike started earlier this year when they both brought the 80's basketball iteration in hand-knit material.

The shoe has navy blue tints along with a black Vetoro ankle strap on the lace section. The pair wrapped up its gorgeous look with a white sole and brand logo on the tongue.

More details about Stussy x Noma TDx Nike Vandal

In this new iteration, the Noma TD designers hand-dyed the pair with a playful pink shade. The denim silhouette upper has been tinted with pink shade from its heel section and it stretches up to its mudguard edges.

The pair has several black piping on the indigo upper at the quarter panel, toe boxes, and the eyelet section. On the ankle straps, it gets the hand-painted California-based brand's double S embellishments whereas the Nike branding is also etched at the edge.

To create a more realistic outlook, the designers blend indigo and pink, which are reflected in a faded shade.

The swoosh is also embroidered in pink threads and the padded tongue has the Stussy branding. The designers wrap up the look with a white rubber outsole.

The California-based self-made clothing brand has inspired several other designers to build their own brands and Jebbia, the iconic street fashion brand is one of them.