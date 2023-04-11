The Super Mario Bros Movie: 4 actors who could have played Mario's voice

The Super Mario Bros. Movie just released in theaters worldwide, and while the animated film had the biggest theatrical opening of the year, it has been receiving mixed reviews from moviegoers.

Fans have been skeptical ever since Chris Pratt was announced as the voice behind Mario. Die-hard video game fans were doubtful whether Pratt could play Mario's character to perfection, with regards to the latter's Italian accent and his popular one-liners.

The trailers and teasers that were released left fans unimpressed and disappointed, with several Nintendo enthusiasts questioning the decision to replace long-time Mario voice Charles Martinet with Chris Pratt. The incident also brought to light the issue of Hollywood movie stars getting cast over experienced voice actors.

The internet had mixed reactions to his voice-acting, with many commenting that Pratt's Mario voice merely sounds like his own regular speaking voice.

Ev 🐑🌟 is Working on Commissions @starteas Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing

Hard Drive @HardDriveMag who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice

The cast and crew behind the movie, however, were quick to come to the actor’s defense, with co-producer Chris Meledandri telling Deadline that:

“When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate, maybe not entirely — people love to voice opinions, as they should.”

Pratt himself has addressed the reactions, saying:

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear...I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."

While there has been much debate about Pratt's performance as Mario, the internet has been busy trying to decide who could have perhaps done a better job.

Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, and two other Hollywood actors who could have voiced Mario

1) Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Buzz Lightyear (Images via Getty and PIXAR)

Chris Evans has shown his versatility as an actor and has proven to be a capable voice actor as well. His performances in animated projects have been praised by both fans and critics alike.

One of his most notable voice-acting ventures was that of Buzz Lightyear in Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off, Lightyear (2022). As a versatile actor who is no stranger to the world of superheroes, Evans plays the role of the space ranger with ease.

The way he manages to bring out powerful emotions during both serious and light-hearted scenes alike is proof enough that he would be the perfect choice for voicing Mario. Further, Evans has the charisma and charm to play a heroic yet humorous character like Mario.

Chris Evans is also the kind of actor who does thorough research before getting into a role while also paying respect to the actors who came before him. As Evans said at Lightyear’s film premiere:

“I used Tim Allen as a guideline. He did such a good job, and I’d be a fool not to acknowledge the work he did. But I couldn’t just do a shameless impression. I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character, and try to make some fresh tracks in the snow while paying homage to the great work that he did. Eventually I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation.”

2) Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Rocket Raccoon (Images via Getty/Marvel)

Bradley Cooper's voice acting performances have been praised by audiences and critics alike, with his work as Rocket Raccoon in particular being widely acclaimed. Cooper has voiced Rocket Raccoon in MCU films like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and some of the Avengers movies.

As Rocket, Cooper alters his voice so much that any viewer would take a while to guess the actor behind the character. Cooper effortlessly brings the lovable raccoon to life, all the while separating himself from the character.

Cooper’s ability to modulate his voice in order to allow his character to have his own personality is one major factor that makes him a top choice when it comes to Mario. Further, the depth and emotion that he brings to all his characters have made him a sought-after voice actor in the industry.

Bradley Cooper’s magnetic personality, multifaceted acting skills, and his playful, witty performances make him an ideal option to voice Mario.

3) Steve Carell

Steve Carell and Gru from the movie Despicable Me (Images via Getty/Illumination)

Steve Carell is a highly accomplished comedy actor who has also lent his voice to various animated movies and TV shows. His work as Gru in the Despicable Me franchise has been particularly well-received, with Carell's comedic timing and versatility bringing the character to life.

Carell portrays Gru in such a charming manner that the world’s most despicable villain ended up being one of the most lovable characters in animated film history.

Carell's talent and range as an actor have translated well into the world of voice acting. His stellar ability to immerse himself into his characters as well as his knack for delivering hilarious and entertaining performances give him an upper hand when it comes to voice-acting.

Being a natural comedian, Carell would not find it difficult to play Mario, a character who is as lovable as Gru.

4) Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey and Horton from Horton Hears a Who! (Images via Getty/20th Century Fox)

Jim Carrey is a talented actor known for his versatile performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. While Carrey made a name for himself with his slapstick humor in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, and The Mask, he has also lent his voice to several animated films and television shows.

One of his most notable voice acting roles was as the titular character in the 2008 animated film Horton Hears a Who!, based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name. Carrey brought his signature energy and humor to the role of Horton, a lovable elephant who hears a tiny voice coming from a speck of dust and sets out to protect the tiny world of Whoville.

Another voice acting role that got Carrey widespread acclaim was the character of Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (2009). He brought such depth and complexity to the character, capturing both his miserly nature and his eventual transformation into a kinder, more generous person.

The fact that Jim Carrey could play an iconic character like Mario comfortably is not to be doubted. Carrey has proven to be a versatile and entertaining voice actor, bringing his unique brand of humor and energy to a variety of animated projects.

While Carrey has had experience playing multiple iconic characters, he also has the energy and idiosyncrasies required to play them. His penchant for spot-on impressions and his seemingly effortless comical timing makes him one of the greatest comedians in Hollywood.

Chris Pratt’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now running in theaters worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes