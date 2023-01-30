Most of the time, actors who work together in Marvel and DC films form friendships and bonds because of their shared experiences.

However, there are instances where co-stars or actors cannot stand the sight of each other off-screen, even though they may act like friends on-screen, for various reasons ranging from acting differences to money disputes and so on.

In this listicle, we will look at six Marvel and DC actors who hate each other.

1) Terrence Howard (James Rhodes) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) - Marvel

Terrence Howard and Robert Downey Jr. (Images via IMDb)

Terence Howard and Robert Downey Jr. worked together on Marvel's Iron Man, where Howard played James Rhodes and Downey essayed the iconic role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. While they appeared friendly towards one another on-screen, it was a different story off-screen.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Howard said that Marvel was discriminatory when paying him for Iron Man 2. Downey would make more money than him, forgetting that he was only a supporting character while RDJ was the lead.

Marvel lowered his paycheck from the original $8 million for the second film to a measly $1 million, to which Howard took offense. Following this, Howard was replaced by Don Cheadle in the role of Rhodes.

Howard claimed that Robert Downey Jr. owed him $100 million, which he had lost trying to help the latter get the role of Iron Man.

"And guess who got the millions I was supposed to get? He got the whole franchise, so I've actually given him $100 million, which ends up being a $100 million loss for me from me trying to look after somebody."

Howard then told Rolling Stone that RDJ did not back him up on the issue and took the money that was supposed to go to him and pushed him out.

"It turns out that the person that I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to re-up for the second one, took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out… I called my friend that I helped get the first job, and he didn't call me back for three months."

Thus, Howard and Downey have not spoken to one another ever since.

2) Jim Carrey (Riddler) and Tommy Lee Jones (Two-Face) - DC

Jim Carrey as Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

In the late Joel Schumacher's DC film Batman Forever, Carrey and Lee Jones played over-the-top supervillains, Riddler and Two-Face, respectively. While they played allies on-screen, their off-screen relationship was awful, as Lee Jones could not stand the sight of Carrey.

In an interview with People Magazine, Schumacher said that Lee Jones was not kind or polite towards Carrey during filming as Lee Jones was irked by Carrey stealing the scenes they were in together.

"Tommy is, and I say this with great respect, a scene stealer. Well, you can't steal the scene from Jim Carrey. It's impossible. And I think it irked Tommy."

He added that Tommy Lee Jones was not trying to steal scenes from Carrey but was not kind to the latter because of his acting style.

"He did not act towards Jim the way an Oscar winner with a star on Hollywood Boulevard - being the oldest member of the cast, and having such a distinguished career and the accolades to go with it - should have acted towards Jim. But what happens on the set stays on the set."

Jim Carrey himself corroborated Schumacher's statements when he appeared on the Norm McDonald Live podcast. He said that around the time of filming when he went to have dinner, he saw Lee Jones in a corner and went to greet him only to get a cold response from the actor, who told him that he hated his "buffoonery."

3) Jared Leto (Joker) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) - DC

Jared Leto as Joker and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller (Image via WB Pictures/DC)

Jared Leto and Viola Davis worked together in DC's critical and commercial failure, Suicide Squad by David Ayer, where the former played notorious DC comic villain The Joker and Davis essayed the role of Amanda Waller. Although they did not spend much screen time together, Leto's method acting techniques troubled Davis to a great extent.

In line with his method acting technique, Leto stayed in character as the Joker, even when he was not on-shoot. He was thus reported to have given his co-stars Will Smith and Margot Robbie weird and off-putting gifts like bullets, a dead pig, and a live rat. He reportedly did the same to Davis, whom he had given live rats and bullets as gifts.

In an interview with E News!, Davis said that she was extremely disturbed by what Leto did.

"It was a little worrisome. It made you a little bit nervous and I'm pretty tough. You know I got into a few fights when I was growing up...but it scared me a little bit,"

She added that she almost had a pepper spray ready to use on Jared Leto after filming ended, only after which she met the method actor.

"Before that I was only introduced to The Joker...and I almost had my pepper spray out. You know, 'You remember that bullet you sent me?"'

4) Wesley Snipes (Blade) and Ryan Reynolds (Hannibal King) - Marvel

Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds (Image via IMDb)

Wesley Snipes rose to prominence playing Blade in three Marvel films based on the character from 1998 to 2004. He was, however, noted by director David S. Goyer and actor-comedian Patton Oswalt as very difficult to work with in Marvel's Blade: Trinity. In particular, he had a beef with co-star Ryan Reynolds, who later played the Marvel character Deadpool in the Fox films.

As per a report by Slashfilm, during the filming of Marvel's Blade: Trinity, which was critically and commercially panned by audiences upon release, Wesley Snipes reportedly strangled director David S. Goyer and insulted Reynolds, and called him a "cracker."

According to Oswalt, Wesley was method acting as Blade, due to which Reynolds and the other actors of the film turned to improv acting to annoy Snipes and to make the shoot of Trinity more fun. Reynolds' lines in the film were a result of Wesley not being on set and also because they were figuring out how to make Snipes break character.

"A lot of the lines that Ryan Reynolds has were just a result of Wesley not being there. We would all just think of things for him to say and then cut to Wesley's face not doing anything because that's all we could get from him. It was kind of funny. We were like what are the worst jokes and puns that we can say to this guy?"

5) Christopher Reeve (Superman) and Marlon Brando (Jor-El) - DC

Christopher Reeve as Superman and Marlon Brando as Jor-El (Image via DC)

Both Reeve and Brando made their mark in Hollywood, playing iconic characters in a wide variety of successful films like The Godfather, The Bostonians, Street Smart, and Apocalypse Now.

However, they both worked together in Richard Donner's 1978 DC film Superman, the first film based on the iconic DC character of the same name, where Reeve played Superman and Brando played Jor-El.

According to a report by Fandomwire, Reeve had an issue with Brando not giving his full acting ability in his part as Jor-El and said in a recorded interview that The Godfather actor was only "in it for the money."

6) Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man) and James Franco (Harry Osborn) - Marvel

James Franco as Harry Osborn and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Image via Marvel/Sony)

Tobey Maguire and James Franco may have played best friends turned enemies in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy based on Marvel comics. The same, however, cannot be said for their off-screen relationship.

According to James Franco, who appeared in a joint interview with Raimi for Playboy, he and Tobey were at odds with one another around the time of the first film's release.

He said that this was because he had a crush on their co-star Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson. Tobey was dating Kirsten then, and he was not happy about Franco's crush on his girlfriend. Franco then said that he and Tobey were cool by the time the second film rolled out.

"Tobey and Kirsten became a couple around that time. I had a crush on Kirsten, and I think I was upset about that as well... Tobey was mad at me for a while. By the second film, we were cool."

In the same interview, Franco then expressed his grievance towards Sam Raimi. He stated that much of his resentment towards Tobey was because Raimi had paid a lot of attention to the Spider-Man actor and did not give him any attention.

"I felt you gave Tobey Maguire so much attention during Spider-Man because of your feelings for his character... that I didn't get as much of your love as he did."

What are your thoughts on this list? Do you think there are other Marvel and DC co-stars who hate each other?

