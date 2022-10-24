The Surreal Life 2022 (season 7): Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

After 16 years, one of the most popular shows, The Surreal, is returning to the screen with eight new celebrities. The new season of the reality show will air at 9 pm ET/PT on VH1 on Monday, October 24, 2022, with back-to-back episodes.

In The Surreal, all the celebrities will “live together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways.”

Instagram accounts of the eight The Surreal Life 2022 (season 7) cast members

1) Tamar Braxton - @tamarbraxton

Tamar Braxton, 45, is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter. She started her career in the 1990s with an R&B group, The Braxtons, alongside her sister. She has also won a BET Award and three Soul Train Music Awards throughout her career. She appeared on Braxton Family Values and its spinoff Tamar & Vince as well.

2) August Alsina - @augustalsina

August Alsina is a 30-years-old contemporary R&B singer and songwriter from New Orleans, Louisiana, who previously signed with Def Jam Recordings. In 2012, Alsina released his first mixtape, The Product, followed by The Product 2 and his debut extended play Downtown: Life Under the Gun in 2013.

He has won various awards for his hit single I Luv This Sh*t. However, he is well known for his "entanglement" with Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

3) CJ Perry - @thecjperry

Former WWE superstar CJ Perry, who is best known by her ring name Lana, is also an actress, model, and dancer. She has appeared in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. She married wrestler Miroslav Barnyashev on July 29, 2016, who is known in WWE by his ring name Rusev.

4) Dennis Rodman - @dennisrodman

Dennis Rodman, 61, is a five-time NBA Champion and is one of the greatest professional athletes of all time. He is known for his fierce defensive and rebounding abilities. Nicknamed "The Worm," Dennis joined the NBA in 1986. The Hall of Famer went on to play for the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons before retiring in 2000.

5) Frankie Muniz - @frankiemuniz4

36-year-old The Surreal cast member Frankie Muniz is best known for playing the title character in Malcolm In The Middle. The show earned him an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

He has also appeared in various films including Deuces Wild (2002), Big Fat Liar (2002), Agent Cody Banks (2003), and Racing Stripes (2005). He is married to Paige Price and they are parents to a son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, who was born in 2021.

6) Kim Coles - @kimcoles

The actress, comedienne, and author Kim Coles was born in Brooklyn, New York City. She is famous for her role in the comedy series Living Single and as Synclaire James-Jones in the sitcom Living Color. In 2009, the 60-years-old also hosted the BET game show Pay It Off.

7) Manny MUA - @mannymua733

31-year-old Manny MUA is a renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur who began his YouTube channel in 2014. He eventually rose to fame after posting makeup tutorials and was the first male brand ambassador for Maybelline. In 2018, Manny started his cosmetics brand called Lunar Beauty, which was loved by all. He will now appear on The Surreal to live under one roof with other celebrities.

8) Stormy Daniels - @thestormydaniels

Stormy Daniels, 43, is a "Video creator," actress, director, and former stripper. In 2018, she was involved in a legal dispute with former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen.

It was alleged that Trump's lawyer paid $130,000 in hush money to silence Daniels about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. She is now all set to appear on The Surreal to showcase her unfiltered side to the audience.

Tune in on VH1 on Monday to watch season 7 of The Surreal on October 24, 2022.

