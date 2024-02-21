The Tourist season 1 ending explained: What happens with Elliot?

The Tourist season 2 is coming to Netflix on February 29, 2024, and there are a couple of pointers that are worthy of being noted. But first things first, Elliot Stanley, the titular character of the show, is very much alive in the upcoming season.

In the last episode of season 1 of The Tourist, the audience saw the character's fate hanging by a thread after Elliot orchestrated an accident to kill himself. After the failed attempt, he decided to take it a notch further. To that effect, he drank a bottle of vodka and swallowed some pills. This led many to believe that the character had met his end.

The rumours surrounding Elliot's fate did the rounds for quite some time until it was revealed that a second season of the show was along the way. Fans became even more relieved when it was announced that Jamie Dornan was again reprising his titular role.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Does Elliot survive in season 1 of The Tourist?

Despite coming face to face with multiple challenges, Elliot is very much alive in The Tourist. A testament to the same is the show being renewed for a second season with Jamie Dornan yet again playing the titular character. However, before a second season of the show was announced, the audience had strong reasons to believe that Elliot's character was dead.

At the end of season 1, Elliot found himself in the hospital after crashing his car in an attempt to kill himself. Despite that, he was alive, but was not keen on remaining so. This is because immediately after his release from the hospital, he was seen gulping down a bottle of vodka along with several pills, a combination strong enough to kill someone.

Is The Tourist on Netflix a good show?

The first season of The Tourist was released on January 1, 2022, in the UK on BBC. The show gained immediate traction after its premiere and reached new heights. It became the most-watched drama in 2022 in the U.K. After the huge success, the showmakers decided to bring it to other regions as well.

The Tourist was brought to the U.S. audience via HBO Max, premiering on March 3, 2022. After spending some time on the streaming platform, the show was moved to Netflix, where it is currently streaming. In the U.S., too, the show became widely popular. It currently has a high rating of 7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

When is The Tourist season 2 releasing?

The second season of the show is almost around the corner. With its release scheduled on February 29, 2024, on Netflix, the audiences are more excited than ever to see Jamie Dornan play the fan-favourite character yet again.

Episodes of the second season of The Tourist have already been aired in the U.K. and fans are already smitten by it. Critics are expecting a similar reaction from the audiences when the show premiers on Netflix in the U.S. next Thursday.

The Tourist season 2 releases on Netflix in the U.S. on February 29, 2024. Fans of the show, across the world, can use a VPN to watch it on the day of its release.

