The Tourist a thriller series on Netflix: Full cast and character list explored 

Netflix is poised to air the two seasons of the adventure-comedy thriller The Tourist in February 2024. The first season of the show premiered on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Stan in Australia, and HBO Max in the US between January and March 2022. The show was renewed for a second season in March 2022.

The Tourist season 2 premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Stan in Australia on January 1, 2024. While HBO Max has dropped out of the contract, the series is set to arrive on Netflix on February 29, 2024. In the first few weeks of February, Netflix will begin streaming the first season before the release of season 2.

The Tourist follows Elliot Stanley, a man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. He strives to remember his past and identify himself before his past catches up with him. Constable Helen Chambers helps him in his endeavors. Season 2 will take this association forward while both keep secrets from each other to be revealed later in the plot.

Exploring the prominent cast of The Tourist

The two seasons of The Tourist offer many plot twists and storyline threads to add drama and suspense to the series. While the extensive cast includes more than a hundred actors in various roles, four actors are likely to remain permanent cast members for both seasons.

Besides the permanent cast, some actors have appeared numerous times in the seasons where they have worked to make their characters an important part of the plot. Here are some of the cast members who have a prominent presence in the plot of The Tourist.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan is a scene from the series (Image via BBC)

Jamie Dornan plays the lead, initially introduced as “The Man” since the amnesia made the character forget his identity. Dornan rose to fame for portraying Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. The actor has a wide genre of work in titles such as Heart of Stone, Wild Mountain Thyme, The Fall and Barb, and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

In the series, Dornan’s character is Elliot Stanley, a crook who is caught in the web of a large and dangerous crime. In the first season, he ran a serious risk of not being able to relate to his own identity. Also, the mysteries surrounding him add to the intrigue that the plot offers.

Danielle Macdonald

Danielle Macdonald plays a helpful constable (Image via BBC)

Danielle plays probationary Constable Helen Chambers in The Tourist. An Australian native actor, Danielle was previously seen in Netflix shows such as Dumplin’, Unbelievable, and Bird Box. She was also part of the cast of the drama movie Patti Cake$ and was a guest in the 2023 Poker Face.

In the comic-thriller, she meets “The Man” and believes in his predicament. While her partner wants her to stay at home and care for the household, the feisty constable is determined to use her expertise to solve the problem at hand.

Victoria Haralabidou

Victoria Haralabidou is a Greek actress who works extensively on Australian projects. She was previously seen in the Australian series The Tailings, Wakefield, and The Secrets She Keeps. She also made recurring appearances in HBO’s The Leftovers. Her last movie was The Drover’s Wife, released in 2021.

In The Tourist, Victoria plays the character of Lena Pascal. Lena is an enigma, as she claims to be a victim of drug trafficking being forced by Dornan’s Elliot. Though Elliot does not remember much about his crime, Lena stays as part of the story and will continue in season 2.

Greg Larsen

Greg Larsen and Danielle in a scene from the show (Image via Instagram/ greglarsencomedian)

Greg Larsen plays Ethan Krum in the upcoming series on Netflix. Greg is Constable Helen’s fiancé and wants to tie her down to a more docile life. As the significant other, he is upset about her choice of profession and her involvement in the case of the stranger with amnesia.

Greg Larsen is an Australian comedian. Besides comedy and acting, he also has a background in writing. Often being part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Greg’s stand-up comedy routines have won several awards. However, The Tourist is his first notable acting project.

Supporting cast of The Tourist season 1

Some characters made an appearance in the first season but may not continue with the plot of season 2 of the story. As with the majority of the cast, the actors predominantly feature in Australian shows.

Olafur Darri Olafsson played Billy Nixon in season 1 but is not likely to appear in season 2. Alex Dimitriades of The Heartbreak Kid fame portrayed the character Kosta Panigiris. Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Luci Miller in The Tourist, who tries to help the protagonist but ends up getting killed.

Academy Award winner Genevieve Lemon plays Sue, a local woman ready to help “The Man," while Danny Adcock plays Sue’s husband. Sergeant Rodney Lammon, working on The Man’s Case, is portrayed by Kamil Ellis, while his superior, Detective Inspector Lachlan, is played by Damon Herriman.

Actors to watch out for in The Tourist season 2

As such, Irish actress Olwen Fouéré is slated to portray the character of Niamh Cassidy in the upcoming season. Another Irish actor, Conor MacNeill, is set to play Detective Ruairi Slater. Nathan Page will be seen as Constable Alex.

Irish actor, singer, and producer Mark McKenna will be seen as Fergal McDonnell. Diarmaid Murtagh of Dracula Untold fame is set to play Donal McDonnell. The character of Frank McDonnell will be taken over by Francis Magee, who has a large body of work that includes Game of Thrones, EastEnders, Black Mirror, and many more.

Both seasons 1 and 2 have garnered good responses from viewers and critics. Netflix subscribers will need to wait until February 29, 2024, to watch The Tourist season 2. Viewers availing of BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Stan can catch up with the show now.