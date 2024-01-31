The Traitors elimination order: Who has been eliminated from season 2 so far

The Traitors season 2 started with a bang as it featured an all-star cast coming together to play the game of treachery. With Alan Cumming at the center of it, The Traitors season 2 started on January 12, with 22 contestants at its helm.

In the first episode, two of these 22 contestants were chosen to be traitors who would be responsible for the cold-blooded murders of their contemporaries. Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks were indeed aptly chosen for the role of Traitors by the makers because they have successfully operated under the noses of The Faithfuls without getting banished till episode five.

As a little twist, one Faithful was given a chance to choose if they wanted to be a Traitor. Parvati Shallow was the one to be chosen by Dan and Phaedra, and she said yes.

The three Traitors now fly under the radar and have murdered four people, namely, Johnny Devenanzio, Marcus Jordan, Ekin-Su, and Tamra Judge. They also smoothly manipulated the Faithfuls into banishing four people from the game, including Peppermint, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Larsa Pippen, and Janelle Pierzina.

The order in which the 4 eliminations took place on season 2 of The Traitors

The second episode saw Phaedra and Dan decide to murder Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio from The Challenge because he seemed like someone who could pose a threat to their existence.

The third episode brought with it the murder of Marcus Jordan, who is a fashion entrepreneur and the son of Michael Jordan. Marcus is Larsa Pippen's boyfriend, and the Traitors targeted him because they wanted to break their team.

Episode 4 saw the murder of Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. In this episode, The Traitors were tasked with carrying out the murder in plain sight.

While looking for an isolated person to feed the poisoned wine to, Parvati chanced upon Ekin-Su. Her misfortune had her drinking from the poisoned chalice Parvati shared with her while she was cribbing about punishing the Traitors once out of the Scottish Castle.

Episode 5 came with the murder of Tamra Judge. Phaedra decided to murder her fellow Real Housewives star in a move to steer attention away from herself because everybody was led to believe that a Real Housewife wouldn't murder another Real Housewife.

The order of banishment of four contestants of The Traitors season 2

The second episode saw RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint fall prey to the misconceptions of The Challenge star Trishelle Cannatella. The majority at the Round Table believed in Trishelle when she accused Peppermint and were heartbroken when she turned out to be Faithful.

Episode three bids adieu to Dancing with the Stars alumni Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Professional Boxer Deontay Wilder's say. Expressing his suspicion about Maks Deontay, he said he thought Maks' reaction to Marcus' death seemed fake. He also said Maks appeared different than the first time he met him. To Deontay's dismay, Maks also turned out to be Faithful.

Larsa Pippen was the one to get banished in episode 4 because she was regarded as an actor and a manipulator due to her history on Real Housewives of Miami. Phaedra, her fellow Real Housewives star, slyly took offense to reality TV women being targeted because, according to her, the ladies indeed shared their real lives on the RH franchise.

Tensions brewed among the Traitors because Dan was very close to getting eliminated in episode 5. First pointed out by Larsa, Dan was under the watchful eyes of Bergie, MJ, and Janelle.

Although, he was successful at turning the tables on Janelle because of her loud personality. Her scrutinizing approach garnered doubts about her true identity and led to her banishment from the show. Fans took to social media to slam Faithfuls for their bad decision on episode 5.

New episodes of The Traitors air on Peacock on Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET.