The Traitors season 2 reunion: Recap and more details explored

The Traitors season 2 concluded on episode 11, in which the finalists had to complete a team challenge and then choose to banish one of their housemates for elimination. Kate, Sandra, and Sheree were banished out of the five contestants, leaving the three Faithfuls, MJ, CT, and Trishelle, in charge of the final decision.

In the end, MJ was also banished, and CT and Trishelle were crowned as the champions of The Traitors season 2 after splitting the grand prize of $208,100. After the season concluded, a reunion special episode reunited eliminated cast members for a discussion.

During the reunion episode, Phaedra Parks called out Dan Gheesling for betraying her; MJ revealed she had blocked The Traitors winners CT and Trishelle. Meanwhile, Peter Weber shared his thoughts on the ongoing drama between his cast mates.

The Traitors season 2 reunion and the finale episode were released on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The episode 12 synopsis reads as follows:

"It's the final day of the ultimate psychological game of trust. The remaining contestants manage to survive every banishment and murder in Claudia's castle of treachery, but it all comes down to one day."

What happened on The Traitors season 2 reunion?

The Married to Medicine star, Phaedra, confronted her fellow cast member Dan Gheesling for not protecting her during her time on The Traitors. According to Phaedra, Dan was complicit in making everyone suspicious that she might be a traitor.

Phaedra was a traitor, but she tried to conceal her identity on the show. As a reply to Pheadra's statements, Dan said he had nothing personal against her and was following his strategy to survive in the game.

"So I play these games. And, to me, they're games. The hard part for me -- I liked everyone. I like Phaedra, I like Johnny Bananas. But I'm never gonna give up."

When the reunion special host Andy Cohen asked Dan if he regretted his decision to eliminate Phaedra, Dan replied with a no. He explained that every step he took on the show was pre-calculated to bring him one step closer to the grand prize.

Meanwhile, MJ was seemingly upset with her faithful clan members CT and Trishelle, saying she had blocked them both. In season 2, episode 11, CT explicitly said he only trusted Trishelle to split the money with.

MJ was bitter about the entire situation. John Bercow added that she shouldn't take it personally, to which MJ responded:

"The Traitors were eliminated and the greedy people decided to make it a different game."

Another cast member shared his thoughts on CT and Trishelle's victory. During a March 7, 2024, interview with NBC Insider, Peter Weber said that he empathized with MJ and that her feelings were valid. He said that despite being a Faithful with no Traitors left in the end, getting eliminated must have hurt.

"But, everyone felt pain. So you like to think that she can just kind of...She'd be able to drop it and move on, but again, I can't speak for her. Everyone's entitled to their own feelings and justified to feel how they feel. But it was...It was unfortunate, I think, that there was so much tension there between MJ, Trishelle, and CT."

The Traitors season 2 reunion is available to stream on Peackcok TV.