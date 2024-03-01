The Traitors season 2: Who was banished in episode 10?

Since The Traitors season 2 premiered on January 12, 2024, it has captivated viewers with its unique format similar to reality TV shows such as Big Brother. The mystery series follows a theme identical to the party game "Mafia."

For the unversed, the show premises introduced viewers to 21 contestants competing for the grand prize of $250,000. All participants must live in a castle away from the outside world distractions and are divided into two groups, Traitors and Faithfuls. One by one the contestants have to eliminate their co-stars via voting and concluding who they think might be the traitor.

Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Traitors US season 2 episode 10.

Nine episodes in, The Traitors season 2 eliminations continue, with the season finale just around the corner. In this week's episode 10, Peter Weber was banished from the castle after MJ decided to vote him out instead of Phaedra Parks. In the next round table, however, Phaedra couldn't save herself and was also banished.

The Traitors season 2 episode 10 titled The Weight of Deceit was released on Friday, February 29, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"With only seven players remaining in the competition, the Faithful seem to be closing in as doubt about one Traitor spreads among even their most ardent supporters."

What happened in The Traitors season 2 episode 10?

In The Traitors season 2 episode 10, viewers witnessed John Bercow get murdered. John was one of the Faithfuls and was also a part of Peter Weber's five-person alliance. Phaedra and Kate decided to eliminate John, even though Phaedra thought she might be the one to go home next after last week's elimination.

After Peter's departure, Phaedra tried to conceal her Traitor identity even though her friend Shereé asked her if she was one of the traitors. The Real Housewives star managed to shut down these speculations but her silence made MJ more suspicious than ever.

MJ mentioned that Phaedra could easily pretend to be one of the Faithfuls and no one would know. Meanwhile, Trishelle questioned why Phaedra’s silence had been bothering her as Phaedra didn't defend herself when her name came up in the elimination discussion.

Sandra confronted Phaedra, concluding that she might be lying. Sandra said:

“It's gonna kill me if you end up being a traitor, but the signs are all there. We just have to see if what Trishelle was saying was right.”

Phaedra had nothing to defend herself with, instead, all she responded with was that she was tired of trying to prove herself that she was the loyal Faithful:

“I’m very exhausted. It just gets to a point where you just get really tired of fighting.”

Before the final decision, Kate told Phaedra that she was sure she was a traitor:

“In this game you’re more selfish than skillful. It’s not fun to play games with people who play that way.”

In the circle of trust, Phaedra finally revealed her true identity. In the first round table, Sandra, Kate, Phaedra, Sheree, and MJ voted out Peter. Meanwhile Trishelle, John, Peter, and CT wrote Phaedra's name down.

Phaedra was able to save her in the first half of The Traitors season 2 episode 10, but unfortunately couldn't convince others of her lies. For the final voting, six cast members Sandra, MJ, CT, Sheree, Kate, and Trishelle voted her out, and Phaedra, on the other hand, tried to eliminate CT.

With the majority of votes against her, The Real Housewives star had to say goodbye to The Traitors and go home.

To watch what happens next in episode 11, stream The Traitors season 2 on Peacock TV on Thursday, March 7, 2024.