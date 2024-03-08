The Traitors US: Kate Chastain reflects on finale drama, confirms apologizing to Shereé

Kate Chastain, recruited to be a Traitor in episode 8, shared insights on the thrilling finale aired on March 7 on Peacock in an interview with Bravo.

Apart from talking about her apology to Shereé Whitfield at the BravoCon, Kate also spoke about her experience as a Traitor, the unexpected finale twists, and what could have been the outcome of Trishelle's murder instead of Shereé's in the Bravo interview.

Talking about her apology to Shereé for murdering her in the finale episode, Kate said,

Kate Chastain apologizes to Shereé Whitfield for murdering her in the last episode of The Traitors

Shereé won Kate's dilemma between her and Trishelle because she had accused Kate of being a Traitor in the previous episode for defending Phaedra, her fellow Traitor. She had also contemplated taking Trishelle out, as she could influence the vote because of her alliance with CT.

Kate Chastain expressed her desire to apologize to Shereé first thing when she got to the BravoCon. She said,

"She [Shereé] was the first person I wanted to see at BravoCon. I ran up to her, and she's like, 'You murdered me!' She figured it out. And I was like, 'I'm sorry.' I think it's the more time away from the film experience, you kind of just laugh in the shared experience that you had. So everybody's good in my book."

Kate Chastain also confirmed that things were "good" between her and the Real Housewives star post The Traitors season 2, noting that the star was pretty mature about the results.

Furthermore, Kate Chastain spoke about the guilt over not choosing to eliminate Trishelle instead of Shereé, as doing so would have saved MJ from getting blindsided at the end. She said,

"To be honest, I feel bad because that was my fault. Here I was trying not to take money from MJ. But had I murdered Trishelle instead of Shereé then that would not have happened."

Kate Chastain's reflections on The Traitors finale strategy

Kate Chastain pretty much gave away her identity as a Traitor with her vote in the game of Fire of Truth. The game wanted its remaining four contestants to vote either for banishment or to end the game. If they chose to end the game with a traitor in the mix, the Faithfuls would lose all their money to the Traitor.

The Faithfuls knowing that there was a Traitor among them because of Shereé's murder, would never vote to end the game because that would mean losing all the money. But Kate's decision to vote to end the game essentially exposed her identity to the Faithfuls. She told Bravo,

"Oh, I definitely did not think out the final fire thing because I think I would have played it differently."

She continued,

"But at the same time, I just felt like I knew I never planned on being the last standing Traitor. And I didn't think it was fair for somebody who came in halfway through the game to win the entire pot. My brain couldn't get to strategies...because that would be the ultimate goal. And it just didn't feel right."

She also suggested that she didn't like the ways to win that would make her steal from the likes of MJ, saying,

"I'd have to lie to MJ and steal her money. There was too much against winning that I didn't like."

All the episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock.