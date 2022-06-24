The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 6 review: What does Pogo know?

The Umbrella Academy, back for its third run, has upped its dose of family drama and wackiness. More siblings have led to more chaos this season, with The Sparrows battling The Umbrellas and a ball of energy-consuming everything and everyone in its midst.

The Netflix series returned on June 22, 2022, with Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, and Justin H. Min reprising their roles. The series, produced by Dark Horse Entertainment and Universal Cable Productions, has been created for Netflix by Steve Blackman.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 6: Pogo sheds light on Project Oblivion

Pogo, the talking chimpanzee, gets more screen time in this episode as viewers are taken back to see how he helped the Sparrows with their training back in 2014. In the present, Five finds Pogo and seeks answers, only for the latter to bolt in his bike.

Five chases him up to a secluded caravan, where they finally sit down, and he shows Pogo a tattoo, asking what it means. Pogo admits that the tattoo is linked to Project Oblivion, which is essentially a kamikaze mission. He warns Five that Project Oblivion will put all the Umbrellas in danger with Reginald off the pills that subdued him. He then tattooed the mark on Five's chest to keep the timeline in order.

The Kugelblitz's wrath intensifies

The vicious, apocalyptic ball of energy has been vaporizing animals and humans so far, but it is revealed in this episode that the Kugelblitz is also destroying cityscapes like a black hole. The intrigue around the Kugelblitz continues to build in this season of The Umbrella Academy.

At the hotel, as Stanley goes missing, Diego and Lila's search for him leads them to a secret room within the Buffalo room. They head inside and end up on the other side, where everything is different. The door shuts behind them, and the two head to the basement to eat sushi, where Lila admits the truth about Stan.

Annoyed by the news, Diego heads to the reception area to get help. However, hitting the bell only summons a monstrous form. Diego loses two of his fingers before they manage to escape the monster and make it back. However, they are faced with another horror upon their return as the shockwaves from the Kugelblitz kill Stan in front of their eyes.

Viktor and Allison help neutralize Harlan while Luther switches sides

At the drive-in cinema, Allison, Viktor, and Harlan have their plan in motion to neutralize the threat that Harlan has become. The only way to do this is for Viktor to harness the latter's powers. Harlan and Viktor blast their powers at each other, trying to combine their strengths. The plan works - Harlan's powers are drained from his body and transferred to Viktor's.

At the end of the episode, after being cured, Harlan lets a secret slip out to Allison. Upon learning the truth about her mother's death, she serves Harlan to the Sparrows, where she finds Luther dressed in a Sparrow outfit. Apparently, when he went to convince Ben, the latter threw him a curveball and coaxed him into joining the Sparrows.

With the season gaining momentum, viewers continue to be gripped by shocks and surprises as The Umbrella Academy delves deeper into sibling drama in their current apocalypse. The character development and individual arcs of the Hargreeves are also noteworthy in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Tom Hopper's performance shines through in the current episodes as Luther embarks on a redemptive arc. Meanwhile, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, and Robert Sheehan, who play Five, Diego, and Klaus respectively, also give a strong performance as their characters develop.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is now available to watch on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far