The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 9: Is Klaus dead?

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy returned for its third season on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 with new characters and exciting twists. The penultimate episode of Season 3, titled Seven Bells, saw the siblings embark on a tumultuous ride as their conniving father returned to his villainous ways.

Starring Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, the episode revolved around his scheme to further Project Oblivion. Left with no other option, the episode saw the siblings divided on an important vote, which then led to unfortunate consequences. With the apocalypse around the corner, how far could Reginald go in pursuit of his goals?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 9: Reginald Hargreeves shows his true colours, the siblings are divided on a vote

As viewers of the series are already aware, Sir Reginald always has a trick or two up his sleeve. Since his resurrection this season, the manipulative and dubious father of the Sparrows and the Umbrellas has been up to something. With Klaus undoing the effects of Pogo's drugs on Reginald, the latter embraced his evil self once again.

The ninth episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 began with flashbacks of Reginald's horrifying experiments upon the Umbrella siblings. It showed Luther banished to the moon for 972 days where he was physically and mentally tortured. If viewers needed any reminder of Reginald's devilish nature, the show provided it.

In present time, he revealed his outlandish plan to the surviving members of the Academy, leaving them with a life-or-death decision to make. With the Kugelblitz destroying everything except the Hotel, the group had to decide whether to follow their father's plan or accept their fate.

To save the universe and themselves, the Umbrella siblings, along with the remaining Sparrows, could go along with their father's diabolic plan. They would have to fight off a ghastly Guardian protecting the seven bells in the portal world, also known as Hotel Oblivion or Project Oblivion, as Reginald put it. Thereafter, the seven of them would ring seven bells to restore the universe.

Given the dangers associated with the plan, the siblings put the decision to a vote which divided them. Five believed the plan to be a trap and warned Luther of the same. Meanwhile, Allison believed that it might actually be their redemption. The vote ended in a tie with Ben, Allison, Klaus, and Lila in favour of the plan, and Diego, Viktor, Luther, and Sloane against it.

Five remained the deciding vote and chose to opt out of the plan which meant that Reginald's plan failed, prompting the end of the universe. However, Reginald had one last dastardly move left.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 9 ends in two devastating deaths

In a shocking twist at the end of the ninth episode, Reginald stabbed Luther to death with an alien blade and made it look like The Guardian killed him. He wanted to manipulate the rest of the siblings into uniting over the loss of their brother. His scheme worked, and they rushed into the mystery tunnel as the apocalypse inched closer.

In another horrifying twist, Reginald pushed Klaus back and prevented him from entering the portal. The penultimate episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ended with the unanticipated death of Klaus Hargreeves falling and spearing himself on the horn of the buffalo taxidermy.

The explosive and supensful episode has created the perfect setup for a dramatic finale. Viewers will not be able to waste even a second before moving on to the next episode in order to find out more about the fate of the siblings.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

