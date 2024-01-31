The Underdoggs Soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

The Underdoggs was released on January 26, 2024, by Amazon MGM Studios as a Prime Video exclusive. The movie was helmed by Charles Stone lll, the director known for Mr. 3000, Uncle Drew, and Paid in Full. Besides Snoop Dogg, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, Karl Penn, Kandi Burruss, George Lopez, and more.

Starring in a whole new sports comedy as the lead, Snoop Dogg, has certainly raised the stakes with his performance in The Underdoggs, which had both rap and movie enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the film.

As anticipated, The Underdoggs features a groovy and eclectic soundtrack from various artists across genres that complements the film’s energetic vibe. From hip-hop beats to catchy tunes, the soundtrack adds an extra layer of excitement to Snoop Dogg’s performance in the movie.

Every song in The Underdoggs

Make Way For The King – Ohana Bam

Deva Vu (I’ve Been Here Before) – Teena Marie

Smack a Bitch – Rico Nasty

Like My Weed – Jane Handcock

Rock You Like a Hurricane (2011) – Scorpions

Blessed – Shenseea feat. Tyga

Champion – Book feat. Haviah Mighty

Friends are Family – Isley Brothers feat. Ronald Isley & Snoop Dogg

Money – Marino

Heartaches – Art Neville

Serious Business – Universal Production Music

See Me Rock It – Xenia Pax

Diamonds and Bands – APM Music

Crown – Chika

NFL on Fox Theme – Philip Garrod, Reed Hays & Scott Schreer

Warnеr Music Group Film & TV Licensing feat. The sample “I Believe” – Marvin Sapp

Original soundtrack by Trap House Mechi & Snoop Dogg

Underdoggs (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Trap House Mechi

Punk Ass Bitches (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Trap House Mechi

The East Siders – Rick Rock

Crank Me Up – T-Pain

Mеrry Go Round – Choc

Plot summary

The Underdoggs follows Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a retired NFL star known for being arrogant, self-centered, and rude. One fated day, after a heated argument with his longtime agent, Jaycen ends up in an accident after his car gets struck by a moving bus. Fortunately, he deals with minor injuries, but on the other hand, he gets charged with property damage.

During the hearing, he gets sentenced to community service in his hometown, Long Beach, by Judge Williams. Jaycen reunites with his old pal, Kareem, and also lands the opportunity to coach a local kids' football team. For starters, all Jaycen wanted to help the kids was just for his selfish reasons to get over with his community service so that he could return to his usual life.

Jaycen uses the team to relaunch his dying career. However, gradually, he gets to understand the kids are also going through hardships and obstacles that he faced prior to becoming an acclaimed NFL star. As the story unfolds, Jaycen learns from his mistakes and even declines a major career opportunity just to do what’s right.

Where to watch The Underdoggs

The Underdoggs will be available to stream globally in 240 countries on Amazon Prime Video, the only streaming platform to include the film in its massive catalog. The film was initially set to be released theatrically on October 20, 2023, but for various reasons, it was postponed, and the movie shifted from theatres to OTT.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2024 progresses.