5 NFL players LeBron James is good friends with 

LeBron James has been an avid football fan since his college days and has also followed the NFL keenly.

James used to play a lot of football growing up. Many analysts from the football and basketball world have plenty of debates on whether the four-time MVP would be a great NFL player or not.

According to several reports, LeBron James had offers from multiple NFL teams during the 2011 NBA lockout to try out for them. However, James never made his way into the NFL.

He still follows the league, though, and has become good friends with a lot of NFL players over the years. On that note, let's take a look at five NFL stars LeBron James has been friends with.

#5 Myles Garrett

2017 NFL draft's #1 pick Myles Garrett is a player LeBron James has closely followed. That's because Garrett plays for James' hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, in the NFL.

The two have been in the news recently and were seen praising each other. Garrett claimed he wants to be the LeBron James of NFL defenders. He also went on to say that James is always in any of the top three debates that happen.

This came after James posted a story on Instagram stating Garrett should be ranked as a top 10 player in the NFL. The Browns star was ranked 16th on the NFL's list of top 100 players. Garrett was also spotted attending an LA Lakers game in January 2020. He sat alongside James' close friends like agent Rich Paul and business partner Maverick Carter.

#4 Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signals after winning Super Bowl LV

LeBron James and Tom Brady have drawn a lot of comparisons over the years because of how successful they have been in their respective careers. Another reason has been their longevity. James will be entering the 19th season of his NBA career, while Brady will be entering his 22nd season in the NFL.

The two have shown a lot of mutual respect on social media. The last such instance was when Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in February this year.

Brady recently made an appearance on "The Shop," an HBO show in collaboration with "Uninterrupted," founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

