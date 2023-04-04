The Voice season 23 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

The Voice season 23 episode 10 will air on NBC on Tuesday, April 4, at 9 pm ET. The episode is one-hour-long and fans will be able to stream it on the Peacock application and on the network’s website one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature the last of the Battle Rounds, where two singers from the same team will be seen competing against each other. After their performance, their own coach will have to make the tough choice of letting one singer go home, which means that only the remaining performers will stay back in The Voice.

What to expect from The Voice's Battle Round 4?

The Voice contestants will perform one song together in each battle. The winning singer will qualify for the knockout rounds, while one lucky singer (who does not win the battle round) might also win a Playoff Pass, meaning that performer heads straight to the Playoffs round.

NBC's description of the episode reads:

"The battle rounds conclude as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts or advancing straight to playoffs with the coveted playoff pass; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass."

The contestant’s respective coaches will train them to perform in the best way possible, enhancing their skills. This season’s coaches includes Chance The Rapper, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson.

The coaches can also use the save option to prevent one eliminated singer from going home in the round. Other coaches, if impressed by the performer’s voice, can use their steal option to get one eliminated singer into their own team.

What happened on The Voice season 23 episode 9?

In the third round of The Voice Battles, team Kelly’s D. Smith and Ali sang Unaware together. Kelly gave this song to them as they were both soulful singers. Ali won the round while Chance the Rapper used the steal option to get D. Smooth in his team. However, Kelly hit the playoff pass (which overrides the steal button) for him and kept him in her team.

Blake paired Carlos Rising and Grace West, who sang I Told You So. Blake decided to choose Grace as he felt that she was a very authentic artist.

Tiana and Kate Cosentino performed their own version of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. Niall kept Kate in his team while Chance used the steal button for singer Tiana, this time unopposed.

Team Kelly’s Holly Brand and Katie Beth Forakis sang Lady Like together and the former won the round. Judge Kelly said that both artists “offer something completely different” to her team, but found Holly's performance more confident.

Chloe Abbott and Nariyella of team Chance performed I Want You Around, a song that no artist has ever sung on the show’s stage. After the battle, Chance went with his gut and picked Nariyella.

Ryley Tate Wilson and Michael B sang Heartbreak Anniversary. Niall chose Michael as the round’s winner but selected a playoff pass for Wilson. He felt that Niall brought the song to another level but did not want to lose such a talented performer.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday at 8 pm ET and every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

