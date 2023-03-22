"Love me some Blake": Fans react to The Voice coach Blake Shelton's dance moves on TikTok

Country music legend Blake Shelton recently took to TikTok and put on his dancing shoes to do a little warm-up exercise while on the road for his Back To The Honky Tonk tour. He gave his followers and loyal fans a glimpse into his pre-concert workout routine and danced to the tunes of his own song No Body.

Holding a drink in his hand, Blake was seen stomping to the tune of the song. While The Voice coach is known for his vocal warmups and charming personality, his dancing skills have received a variety of reactions from fans.

The TikTok video has since then received over 1.6 million viewers, over 75K likes and more than 1.5K comments. Fans loved the artist's pre-show routine and took to the comment section to express their reactions. A user named @Debra said:

"Love me some Blake."

One user reacts to the video (Image via TikTok)

Fans can't get enough of The Voice coach Blake Shelton's TikTok video

Blake posted the TikTok video of him dancing as part of his pre-concert routine before hitting the stage for his tour. The Grammy nominee also managed to keep his drink intact while performing.

Fans instantly took to the comment section to react to the same. While some laughed out loud, others loved the coach's routine.

Fans love Blake Shelton's TikTok video (Image via blakeshelton/TikTok)

Blake Shelton is set to bid farewell to The Voice

Season 23 of The Voice premiered on Monday, March 6, 2023. A large number of talented singers and musicians have since taken to the stage in a bid to impress the coaches to have one or more of them turn their chairs and select them for their team. The competition is stiff not only among the contestants, but also among the coaches who had to convince their choice of singers to join their team.

The latest installment features a new combination of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who joined the show after a brief hiatus with first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, who have impressed viewers with their fun and charming personalities. However, fans are also emotional about the season being OG coach Blake Shelton's final season.

Blake has been a coach on The Voice ever since its inception and has been a significant part of the reality competition series. After 11 years and 22 successful seasons, the country artist is now on his final run as the coach.

On tonight's episode of the show, which aired at 9 pm ET on NBC, the coach pushed the button for one last time and turned his chair for Grace West. It was an extremely emotional moment for him and fellow coaches as they expressed their gratitude towards Blake for his contribution to the competition.

Convincing Grace to select him as the coach, The Voice coach said:

"I have one spot left on my team. I would be honored if you would join the last Team Blake as the last person that I will ever hit this freakin’ worn-out button for.”

After the contestant picked Blake as the coach, the legendary singer had a bittersweet moment of pressing the button for the last time. In a confessional, he said:

"My heart swells to think about my journey on this show, 23 seasons, and for the last Artist for me to hit this button for. I didn't let it take over. I can't show any emotion, but I did get a little bit shook up."

Blake Shelton has established himself to not only be a legendary country artist but also a beloved personality amongst millions of fans. His followers have loved watching him mentor hopefuls on The Voice season 23 and have also religiously followed his music journey. The artist surely has no qualms about being himself and his dancing skills prove the same.

