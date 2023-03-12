The Voice season 23 episode 3 release date and air time

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a fresh batch of contestants performing in the blind auditions. They will try to deliver their best skills in front of the coaches in hopes of having one or more coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team.

Episode 3 of The Voice will have new talented singers and musicians participating in the blind auditions. They will perform in front of a new mix of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who returned to the show after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will end his tenure as the coach after this season.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has established itself to be a very successful franchise. Each installment is more popular than the other, and season 23 has been no different. Viewers have witnessed a huge number of talent and have already picked their favorites.

Status of each coach's teams of The Voice explored ahead of episode 3

Season 23 of The Voice introduced to viewers a new mixture of coaches. While had audiences had already seen Kelly and Blake as coaches, first-time coaches Niall and Chance The Rapper are also doing their very best to select contestants for their team and have brought out their most convincing skills.

The coaches have also used the "block" button to prevent fellow coaches from potentially taking their choice of contestants. As of now, two blocks have been used against Kelly by Blake and Niall. Meanwhile, Blake has also been blocked by Chance, preventing him from convincing a country artist to get on his team.

Check out how The Voice coaches have fared in getting their contestants.

1) Blake Shelton (Team Blake)

Neil Salsich, 34, St. Louis, Missouri - Honky Tonk Blues by Hank Williams

Tasha Jeseen, 20, Colorado Springs - River by Leon Bridges

Alex Whalen, 43, Indian Rocks Beach, Florida - Help Me Make It Through the Night by Sammi Smith

Carlos Rising, 28, Wilmington, North Carolina - Change the World by Eric Clapton

2) Kelly Clarkson (Team Kelly)

Holly Brand, 22, Meredian, Mississippi - Mississippi Girl by Faith Hill

D. Smooth - 25, Birmingham, Alabama - Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Sheer Element (group), Los Angeles, California - Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic

3) Niall Horan (Team Niall)

Ross Clayton, 33, McLoud, Oklahoma - Blue Ain't Your Color by Keith Urban

Michael B, 29, Los Angeles, California - Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Kala Banham, 24, Windermere, Florida - Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

4) Chance The Rapper (Team Chance)

Sorelle (group), Lexington, Ohio - Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy by Queen

NOIVAS, 30, Hutto, Texas - A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke

Magnus, 25, Virginia Beach - Sara Smile by Hall & Oates

Each coach will have 10 contestants under their wings, unlike the previous installments of The Voice where each coach had even more. More contestants are to come and it will be interesting to see how the coaches use their skills to get them on their team.

Season 23 of the NBC series saw contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences share their journey with the judges and viewers back home. As the installment progresses, viewers will witness even more talent and keep rooting for their favorites.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode of NBC's The Voice this Monday, March 13, and March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

