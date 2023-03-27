The Voice season 23 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 is all set to air two brand new episodes this week. They will air on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET and Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

The upcoming episodes will document the battle rounds of the competition.

The Voice battle round will have the coaches choose two of their team's contestants to battle it out against each other in a performance, while the coach decides who to advance forward. Considering the many talented contestants who have appeared this season, it will be an interesting battle to see which of them take it forward and prove their mettle in the reality competition.

The hit NBC series has been on air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Over the years, the show has established many successful singers and musicians and continues to do so. Season 21 of the competition has also seen incredible talent. Viewers have picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

What to expect from the Battle Rounds on The Voice?

The upcoming episode of The Voice will feature the beginning of the battle rounds. The chosen contestants during the blind auditions have been split into teams and were selected by the coaches themselves. Kelly Clarkson, Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton are now ready to make their moves.

Following the blind audition round, the coaches have their teams set in place, put together after honing their best convincing skills to get contestants on board. They also used their only block on one of their fellow coaches to avoid the contestant going into that specific coach's team.

In the battle rounds of The Voice, the coaches will guide the contestants on their performances and will dedicate themselves to preparing a coherent team. They will also be seen sharing their journey to inspire the contestants. The coaches will then send two of their team contestants to battle it out and sing the same song together.

The contestants will do their best in the battle rounds to impress their coach and try their best to be sent to the next round. While all coaches will provide their feedback and criticism, it will ultimately be the team coach's decision to see who moves forward in the competition.

The Voice coaches will also have a Playoff Pass that they can use once in the entire round. The NBC website describes the pass as the following:

"The Playoff Pass will allow both artists in a battle to advance while the Playoff Pass winner gets a huge advantage by skipping the Knockout Rounds and advancing straight to Playoffs."

The Voice coaches will also have one steal each to use in the battle rounds. A losing contestant from a coach's team can be stolen by a fellow coach and save themselves in the competition. Winners of the battle and the ones stolen will enter the Knockouts round and the Playoff Pass winners will go directly into the Playoffs.

A preview clip from the show saw the first battle of the season. Chance The Rapper sent two of his contestants - Manasseh Samone and sister trio Sorelle. The duo performed Adele's Someone Like You. Both gave their best performances and earned praise from the judges.

While Kelly Clarkson preferred Manasseh over Sorelle, fellow coaches Niall Horan and Blake Shelton leaned more towards the sister trio. The clip ended before Chance The Rapper making a decision on who to advance forward.

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a lot of talented contestants this season. With the participants heading into battle, they will be faced with even tougher challenges that will test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness who progresses in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's two episodes of The Voice on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET and Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

