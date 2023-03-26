Manasseh Simone vs Sorelle battle it out on The Voice: Who will Chance The Rapper pick?

The Voice season 23 is all set to air its new episode on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC, documenting the start of the battle rounds where the coaches will put two of their team members to compete and choose one who will make it to the next round.

One of the battle rounds on the upcoming episode of The Voice will be between Manasseh Samone and the sister trio Sorelle from Chance The Rapper's team. Both the contestants will sing Adele's Someone Like You and will impress the coaches. As seen in the preview clip, Chance will have trouble deciding which one of them will advance to the next round.

The hit NBC series has been on-air for over two decades and has only grown in popularity with each passing season. Over the years, many talented singers have taken part and have grown to be established artists. Season 23 of the competition has also witnessed a lot of talent, with some contestants even garnering an impressive fanbase.

The Voice coach Chance The Rapper confesses that it is a tough decision to pick between Manasseh Samone and Sorelle

The upcoming episode of The Voice will feature the battle rounds. As per the official website, the coaches will provide mentorship and guidance to their team members. They will pair up the contestants and have them battle it out against each other, after which the coach will choose who they want to advance forward.

A preview clip of the first battle of season 23 shows Manasseh Simone and Sorelle from Team Chance. They take to the stage that is designed to look like a wrestling ring, indicative of the battle round. For this stage of the competition, the contestants perform Adele's hit number Someone Like You.

Throughout the performance, The Voice coaches have been seen to be impressed by the contestants. They are shown applauding Mannaseh's impressive notes, while also being stunned by Sorelle's harmonies throughout the song. After the performance, all the coaches give them a standing ovation.

While Niall Horan keeps mouthing "Wow," Kelly Clarkson compliments fellow coach Chance The Rapper for his arrangement. She also applauds Sorelle for their stable and intricate harmonies throughout the performance. The coach then tells Manaseeh:

"You're the reason this show exists. You are incredible as far as the runs. Even when y'all were singing, she was over here, just like, living and breathing the song. Manasseh, you are so good."

OG coach Blake Shelton says he loved the arrangement but leaned more towards Sorelle:

"Manasseh is everything Kelly just said. But I wanna just talk about Sorelle for a minute, because I don't know that I've ever heard on this show, a group that sang with such attack and were so tight with each other. It's almost hard to believe that was live."

Niall Horan echoes The Voice coach's sentiments. While he compliments both artists for their performances, he explains that Manasseh's start and end of the song are at "two different planets," giving him goosebumps. However, he also leans towards the sister trio and notes that their harmony sounded like a record:

"You would struggle to get a record to even mix that well. When you come in, it's like a world of harmonies. And I think I would lean towards Sorelle just for that reason."

Chance The Rapper is now left to make the decision. He feels that Manasseh has been able to take notes and relay it in her performance, while the sister gives out the perfectly pitched harmonies that the show needs. The Voice coach even confesses that it is a tough decision. Viewers will thus have to find out who wins the battle in the upcoming episode.

The battle rounds of The Voice season 23 will feature the Playoffs Pass. The coaches can give one of their contestants a pass which will allow both the battle-round artists to move forward while the pass winner gets an advantage by skipping the Knockout Rounds and advancing straight to the Playoffs.

Don't miss the start of this week's battle on Monday, March 27, 2023, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes