Who is Sawyer Fredericks? All about The Voice Season 8 winner who came out as bisexual

The Voice Season 8 winner Sawyer Fredericks has opened up about his sexuality. The 22-year-old winner, who was on Pharrell Williams' team on the show, came out as bisexual in a statement he shared with his followers on Instagram.

The Voice star began his statement by saying:

"Hey everyone it is time for my #TruthfulTuesday."

He continued with his statement on the same post, opening up about his sexuality, and also confessed that he might "lose some fans over the post."

"Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted say that I am Bisexual. When I was younger I thought I was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight. I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I’m truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better."

Sawyer Frederick opened up about his partner

As per Frederick's interview with The Daily Gazette, the singer revealed that he'd been living with his partner in a roughly 700-square-foot apartment near downtown Troy:

“It’s very different from living on a farm. It’s cool. It’s got a lot of character. I’ve enjoyed it.”

The Voice Season 8 winner said it was his first time living with someone other than a family member, and that it had been a good experience. He told the Daily Gazette that he met his partner at a rock climbing gym about five years ago.

The Voice star talked about both of them dividing their tidying duties and that it is nothing compared to having grown up on a farm:

“We both have our responsibilities of making sure the apartment is clean. I can’t even really call them chores. I’m so used to chores being like ‘you are going to go out to the barn and muck a giant stall.’ So I just sweep the floor? It feels easy.”

A look into The Voice Season 8 winner, Sawyer Fredericks

The singer-songwriter won the The Voice Season 8 in 2015. The singer exhibited his performance with a deep voice and a powerful delivery that made him the judges' favorite.

After winning the highly sought-after NBC television competition, he made his major debut with A Good Storm, followed by of of his famous albums, Hide Your Ghost, in 2018 that he himself wrote and produced. His latest album, Flowers for You, came out in 2020.

The Voice Season 8 winner was born in Newtown and lived in Roxbury before moving to upstate New York. In an interview with the Daily Gazette, he revealed how the panemic had affected him as an artist:

"Not being able to tour and having to switch everything onto social media has definitely been a curveball for me. I wouldn’t say I enjoy switching to social media. I really, really miss performing in front of a live audience, and I realized that more and more as I was doing the ‘lives’ livestreams. The livestreams helped, but I still missed this kind of connection."

Sawyer Fredericks also revealed to People Magazine how The Voice Season 8 winner was eager to get home to his family's farm in upstate New York:

"I'm really just excited to be able to get back to work on the farm and just really take in the open space and the nature around my home is just amazing."

Fredericks' fans have congratulated him on his Instagram post, with many supporting his decision to come out. They felt it came as an inspiration and strength to people who hesitate to open up about their sexuality.

Also Read Article Continues below

The eighth season of The Voice premiered on February 23, 2015 on NBC. Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton and Christine Aguilera were the judges.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee