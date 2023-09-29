The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4 will be released on AMC on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. This new Walking Dead spinoff showcases the exploits of the character Daryl Dixon as he embarks on a terrifying journey in France. He arrives in the European country under mysterious circumstances and makes both amazing friends and dangerous enemies. Furthermore, the threat of the undead is constantly looming over the protagonist and the citizens of France.

Created by David Zabel, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, and Adam Nagaitis as Quinn.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4: Quinn is more powerful than expected

The upcoming episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is titled La Dame de Fer. It is directed by Tim Southam and written by Shannon Goss, David Zabel, and Jason Richman.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Daryl and Isabelle must negotiate with Quinn, the proprietor of the underground Demimonde club, the last vestige of art and expression in Paris."

Isabelle's ex-boyfriend Quinn did survive the apocalypse and now runs a secret nightclub in the Catacombs of Paris. Isabelle had no clue about his whereabouts and was shocked to see him alive in the previous episode. She further learned that her ex-boyfriend was Laurent's father, and he had an affair with her sister, Lily.

Quinn wanted Daryl and Isabelle to stay with him, but the duo rejected his advances. However, in the upcoming episode, it looks like the trio will meet again. Daryl and Isabelle will try to negotiate with Quinn. Daryl's goal is to return to the USA, while Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie are looking to travel north for a bigger cause.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis and other details

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon reads,

"Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement."

One of the show's directors, Dan Percival, was recently interviewed by Collider. He opened up about shooting in a fresh location, i.e., in France. Prior to this show, the primary filming location of the franchise had always been within the boundaries of the USA.

He said,

"That’s the biggest, boldest move, for sure. It’s like, “Let’s wash Daryl Dixon up on the beach and see how he survives.” You may as well have dropped him on Mars. I’m glad it feels different, but it should also feel familiar, as well. We put a great deal of thought into that."

He continued,

"I’ve worked both in Europe and America, so it was a nice hybrid for me to be able to let my more European filmmaking sensibilities free to play with a genre that is so distinctly American. It was a lot of fun to do that, and to find new visual language and new storytelling language to expand the scope of the series."

Executive producers of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and several others.

