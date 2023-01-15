The Way Home cast list: Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and others to star in Hallmark's family drama

Hallmark's new family drama series, titled The Way Home, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET. It focuses on the lives of three generations of women and depicts the numerous personal struggles and challenges they face.

Here's an excerpt from the official synopsis of the series, as per Hallmark Channel:

''The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s mother Del, who are all strong, willful, and independent.''

The synopsis further states:

''More than 20 years prior, life changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day.''

The Way Home stars Chyler Leigh in one of the lead roles, along with various others playing pivotal supporting roles. The show is helmed by Alexandra Clarke, Heather Conkie, and Marly Reed.

The Way Home cast list: Sadie Laflamme-Snow stars alongside Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell

1) Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry

Chyler Leigh stars as Kat Landry in Hallmark's The Way Home. Leigh looks quite impressive in the film's preview, as she perfectly embodies her character's numerous traits with remarkable ease. She's set to play one of the major lead roles in the show.

Apart from The Way Home, Chyler Leigh is best known for her appearances in Grey's Anatomy, Not Another Teen Movie, and Supergirl, to name a few.

2) Andie MacDowell as Del

Andie MacDowell appears as Del in the new Hallmark family drama. Del is Kat's mother and she plays a key role in the storyline. MacDowell looks brilliant in the film's preview, and promises to deliver a memorable performance in this challenging role.

Fans will recognize Andie MacDowell as Ann from Steven Soderbergh's iconic indie classic, Se*, Lies, and Videotape, a performance for which she received widespread critical acclaim. Her other memorable roles were in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Beauty Shop, and many more.

3) Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice

Sadie Laflamme-Snow stars as Alice in The Way Home. Alice is Kat's teenage daughter, with whom she shares a complicated equation. Laflamme-Snow impresses in the film's preview as she brilliantly portrays the angst and confusion of a teenager.

Sadie Laflamme-Snow's other notable acting credits include Love Triangle Nightmare and Sinister Switch.

Apart from Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, The Way Home also features many other actors in crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine

Ali Prijono as Zoey

Kaitlin Doubleday as Time

Nigel Whitmey as Bryon Groff

Laura de Carteret as Joyce Oates Hollyer

Hallmark Channel released a preview of the film on December 17, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the three main characters' eventful lives. Not many key details pertaining to the plot are revealed, but the preview maintains a serious tone whilst briefly depicting the complicated equation between the three women. Fans can look forward to a powerful family drama.

You can watch the first season of The Way Home on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

