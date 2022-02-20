The Wedding Veil Legacy full cast list: Alison Sweeney and others in Hallmark’s trilogy drama

Hallmark's famous trilogy movie, The Wedding Veil, is back with its third installment titled, The Wedding Veil Legacy. The movie is centered around a wedding veil that was bought by three best friends, Avery, Emma, and Tracy. The veil's magical legacy claims its owner is bound to find love.

The veil did cast its spell in the first two movies, with Avery and Emma meeting the loves of their lives. It's now time to see if the magic works out for Tracy.

In the upcoming movie, Tracy meets Nick, who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus in exchange for her helping him run his restaurant. But soon Tracy begins to feel uneasy as they get close. Will she find her love in Nick? Only time will tell.

The Wedding Veil Legacy's official synopsis reads,

"In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy is the last of her three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil. Will it prove to be magical for her despite her cynicism about its legend?"

Meet the cast of The Wedding Veil Legacy

1) Alison Sweeney as Tracy

Multi-talented Alison Sweeney has bagged innumerale awards as an actor. She is also a producer, director, content-supplier, TV host, and author. The fitness advocate began her acting career at the age of four. She can also be spotted in the popular mystery series Chronicle Mysteries as an actress and producer.

Apart from The Wedding Veil, she has also starred in other Hallmark movies, including Open by Christmas, Good Morning Christmas, Christmas at Holly Lodge, and Love on the Air.

2) Victor Webster as Nick

Actor Victor Webster is an ace in movie genres, from romantic comedies to action thrillers. Webster made his debut on NBC's daytime show Days of Our Lives.

His remarkable acting skills helped him bag roles in Sex and the City, Castle, Bones, CSL, NCIS, Charmed, Criminal Minds, Melrose Place, and Paradise Inc.

3. Kevin McGarry as Peter

Ontario-born Kevin McGarry developed his love for acting when he mistakenly entered 12th grade theater. He played Dr. Timothy Hudson in Open Heart (2015). He also played significant roles in other television shows such as Mitch Cutty in Heartland (2007), as Nathan Grant in When Hope Calls (2019), and When Calls the Heart (2014).

Kevin has done many Hallmark movies apart from The Wedding Veil that include Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love, Love at First Bark, A Song For Christmas, and many more.

More about the film

The upcoming installment of the trilogy will also star Jordana Largy as Carly, Matty Finochio as Stanley, Michele Scarabelli as Isabella, Paula Shaw as Gia, Christine Cattell as Sarah, Gerald Plunkett as Leland, Salvatore Vetro as Luigi, Justin Singh as Narula, Toby Levins as Finn, Roderick Glanville as Carter, Kristoff Gillese as Oliver, Jerry Wasserman as Bruce, and Kerën Burkett as Narula’s Assistant.

The film is produced by Charles Cooper and directed by Terry Ingram. Viewers will get to watch the film on February 19, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

