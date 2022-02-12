'The Wedding Veil Unveiled' full cast list: Autumn Reeser and others in Hallmark’s trilogy film

The Wedding Veil Unveiled is the second installment of Hallmark’s trilogy movie, The Wedding Veil. It is centered around three best friends, Avery, Emma and Tracy, who purchased a veil together in the first installment.

The trio decide to test the veil’s legend, which states that whoever posseses it will meet their soulmate. The trilogy’s first part ended with Avery finding love and getting married. The upcoming installment will now revolve around Emma, who arrives in Italy to research the origin of the veil.

Along the way, she meets Paolo, and sparks soon fly between the two. Will the veil’s magic work for the second time? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of the Hallmark movie reads:

“In the second installment of the trilogy, Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.”

Meet the cast of The Wedding Veil Unveiled

1) Autumn Reeser plays Emma

Autumn Alicia Reeser is an American actress who rose to fame in 2005 as Taylor Townsend in FOX’s The O.C. Prior to The Wedding Veil Unveiled, she has appeared in multiple Hallmark flicks including Valentine Ever After, All Summer Long and Christmas Under the Stars.

Reeser is also known for No Ordinary Family, The Arrangement, Sully and The Big Bang Theory. Her Instagram is filled with movie promotions and her two beautiful children. She shares two sons, Finneus and Dashiell, with former husband Jesse Warren.

2) Paolo Bernardini as Paolo

Born in Belgium, Paolo Bernardini is an Italian actor who is also well-versed in French and English. The artist, an incredible singer and musician, has worked with multiple renowned filmmakers, including Peter Greenaway, Ridley Scott, Roberto Faenza, Mike Figgis, Liliana Cavani and Marco Martini.

He gained his acting experience by performing in theaters. In 1999, he got his first break in Martin Scorsese’s movie Gangs of New York. Since then, he has not looked back and has appeared in several flicks including In Search of Fellini, The Vatican and All the Money in the World.

3) Alessandra Carrilo as Francesca

Alessandra Carrilo is known for Tomorrow’s New Day, Luna Park and Upside Down. The multilingual actress and producer has 30 projects to her credit, including The Wedding Veil Unveiled. In the Hallmark drama, she plays Emma’s friend, Francesca.

As per her Instagram bio, the self-proclaimed vagabond soul is “passionately curious” and “Status quo challenger with a smile.”

When will it be released?

Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney play Reeser's best friends, Avery and Tracy. They will also star in the flick in supporting roles. The remaining star cast of The Wedding Veil Unveiled includes:

Wanja Sellers (Natalia)

Camillo Pardi (Luca)

Mily Cultrera Di Montesano (Sophia)

Dora Romano (Maria)

Saverio Buono (Vittorio)

Petar Antonov (Nico)

Anna-Maria Everett (Elena)

Velizar Binev (Signor Diconcini)

Luis Soto (Armando)

Boryana Babanova (Lucia)

Bruno Billota (Alberto)

Rada Latchezarova (Saleswoman)

Velislav Pavlov (Curator)

Vittoria Nikolova (Museum Attendant)

Juliana Saiska (Female Clerk)

Anastasiya Levordashka (Student #1)

Also Read Article Continues below

Directed by Terry Ingram, The Wedding Veil Unveiled will premiere Saturday, February 12 at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark. Inspired by Lori Wilde’s book “There Goes the Bride,” the movie’s screenplay is written by Judith Berg and Sandra Berg.

Edited by Saman