The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7: Exact release time and where to watch

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. However, for viewers in the United States, Canada, and the rest of South and North America, The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 will stream at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PST on September 28, Thursday.

The episode, titled Daes Dae'mar (loosely translated to The Game of Houses), has been written by Justine Juel Gillmer.

Season 2 episode 7 is the penultimate episode before the season finale hits Prime Video on October 6, 2023. Titled What Was Meant to Be, the eighth episode has enlisted Rafe Lee Judkins and Timothy Earle as the writers. The Wheel of Time was renewed for a third round in July 2022.

Major spoilers to expect in The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7

Season 2 episode 7 is poised to be a game changer in the narrative of the series. Viewers will get to see just how much danger is awaiting the Two Rivers group. Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), meanwhile, is struggling with the loss of her power.

The Sanaa Hamri-helmed episode will primarily focus on Egwene al'Vere’s (Madeleine Madden) forced submission to the army of Seanchan noblewoman High Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams).

In episode 6, Egwene was put through grueling pain and pressure by her trainer. She also tried to kill the trainer or/and break free of her collar but in vain. As the episode culminates, we see a Blue Ajah from the White Tower in her next cell, so in The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7, we may see their high-octane escape.

Next up is Moiraine, whose skill to channel One Power may get restored, thanks to Siuan Sanche. In episode six, the head of the Aes Sedai demanded an audience with her, paving the way to this arc.

Another storyline that may be tapped in Daes Dae'mar is Rand striking a deadly deal with Lanfear. Also known as Daughter of the Night, Lanfear may also aid in Rand’s fight to defeat the Dark One.

In the meantime, Mat Cauthon and Min Farshaw’s platonic bond may take a hit, giving rise to trust issues, courtesy of Min’s manipulation. The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 may deal with how the relationship between the Fal Dara tavern keeper and the villager/gambler from Emond's Field goes from bad to worse.

Further, Rand may also help Min break free of her nightmares. Given this speculative gist, Daes Dae'mar sure looks like it will be an exciting offering for the fans of the high fantasy TV series.

Apart from Pike, McAdams, and Madden, The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 also stars Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Josha Stardowski as Rand'al (Rand) Thor, Dònal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw, and Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear, among many others.

The TV series, based on the eponymous novel series by Robert Jordan, premiered way back on November 19, 2021. The first season had eight episodes as the finale aired on December 24, 2021. The ongoing season, also consisting of the same number of episodes, arrived on September 1, 2023.

