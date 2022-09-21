Who is Robie Uniacke? All about Rosamund Pike's partner and children as Gone Girl star's monologue on the Queen's funeral goes viral

British actress Rosamund Pike posted a lengthy video on her Instagram handle expressing her feelings about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

On September 20, the 43-year-old star shared a four-minute video where she can be seen dressed in black and revealed she pulled her kids out of school to watch the funeral.

“I took my children out to of school to watch the funeral, livestreamed by the BBC. The coverage, as I’m sure you’ll all agree, was exemplary and an example of what British broadcasters can do best."

Rosamund Pike, who is working on Amazon Prime's The Wheel Of Time, lives in Prague, Czech Republic, with her longtime partner Robie Uniacke, a businessman.

She went on to say:

“My youngest son was delighted to see Princess Charlotte swinging her legs on the perch – and I said I’m sure like all people, Princess Charlotte finds it hard to stay still. Especially when faced with a service of such great solemnity … I think as he wriggled about in my lap he felt pleased that within the formality there’s also room to be who you are.”

The Gone Girl actress added that her oldest son was "mesmerized" by looking at the magnitude of the marching troops and how they pulled the service off.

"The greatest performance executed with such power - I think he found that very inspiring."

Rosamund Pike revealed that she was "greatly moved" by the intricate details of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, like hearing the band and even the national anthem.

"When the national anthem was played and the mixture of God Save the King and God Save the Queen reminded us of the words now changing and a new era has been beckoned in."

Concluding the video, she said:

"I feel proud of our country and I have such admiration. My thoughts … my thoughts.”

Although most of the comments on the video were positive, many people criticized the actress for being fine with the British history of "colonialism."

All you need to know about Rosamund Pike's partner and kids

Timur @pasgarnoe Rosamund Pike gibi bi kadının bile Robie Uniacke gibi bir manitası var umudunuzu kaybetmeyin gerçek aşkı aramaya devam edin Rosamund Pike gibi bi kadının bile Robie Uniacke gibi bir manitası var umudunuzu kaybetmeyin gerçek aşkı aramaya devam edin https://t.co/R9dKHcK6xs

Rosamund Pike has been in a relationship with Robie Uniacke, 61, since 2009. A businessman and mathematician, Uniacke is a native of England and was a student at Eton College in Windsor.

As per the Daily Mail, Uniacke was barred from being a business director for four years after admitting to a series of offenses following an inquiry into the collapse of his firm Pale Fire.

Rosamund Pike and Robie started dating in 2009 and kept their relationship low. The duo reportedly first crossed each other's paths at a party.

While talking about Robie in an interview, Rosamund gushed about him.

"I have a very clever partner who's got a very astute mind and is very, very well read and articulate and ruthless about how something I do might play out on screen. My tendency is to identify with a character and imagine there is more on the page than there is. He's quite good at putting a check on that."

In a 2012 interview with Vogue Magazine, Pike explained why the duo have not tied the knot yet. Together, they share two sons, Solo and Atom.

"You try to do the right thing and the conventional thing, and it doesn't work, and then you're free again. It is interesting to break all the rules. I'm not married, I have a baby, and it feels infinitely more right."

Rosamund Pike and Uniacke welcomed their first child, Solo, in 2012 and their second son, Atom, in 2014.

These are not the only children that Robie has fathered up until now. He has a son named Robie Jonjo Uniacke from his first marriage to Emma Howard. Uniacke is also a father to Hector, Olive, and Florence Uniacke, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Rose Batstone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far