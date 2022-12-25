The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who is Laurence O'Fuarain? Meet the actor who plays Fjall in Netflix's fantasy series

Noted Irish actor Laurence O'Fuarain plays the role of Fjall in the new Netflix show, The Witcher: Blood Origin. O'Fuarain features briefly in the trailer, promising to deliver a stellar performance alongside Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Brown, among many others.

His character Fjall is driven by a quest for revenge and is known to be an extremely strong warrior. It'll be interesting to see how his character pans out on the show. Laurence O'Fuarain has appeared in quite a few movies and shows like Game of Thrones, Rebellion, and many more.

Laurence O'Fuarain's notable film and TV acting credits, role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, and more details

While Laurence O'Fuarain was reportedly born in Ireland, not many details about his early childhood life are known. The actor went to the Institute of Technology, Tallaght, in Dublin, Ireland. During this time, he reportedly made some short films as well.

However, he later left the institution to focus on his career as an actor and joined the Bow Street Academy in Dublin. Laurence O'Fuarain appeared in a couple of short films earlier in his career like A Breath and VVoid. He also appeared in an episode of HBO's Game of Thrones as Simpson.

The actor was a part of the fifth season of the historical period drama show, titled Vikings, wherein he portrayed the role of Hakon. Laurence O'Fuarain's other memorable acting credits include Viking Destiny, Black '47, Who We Love, Rebellion, and Can't Cope, Won't Cope, and many more.

Viewers are anticipating O'Fuarain's role as Fjall to be quite fascinating. Fjall is an Elven warrior who's known for being extremely loyal. Based on various reports, Fjall forms a complicated equation with Sophia Brown's Éile. During an interview with Collider, Laurence O'Fuarain offered a peek into what to expect from the series. As has been noted by Collider, the actor said:

''We have the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” and we have the first prototype Witcher in the show. We have all these new characters that no one's met before. We have the Band of Seven. I think really people are going to gravitate toward the group of warriors that are traveling across the Continent. Yeah, I think it's going to be a smash.''

A brief look at The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer and more details

The trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin offers a glimpse of the stunning visuals from the series and some of the thrilling action sequences. Key plot details aren't revealed in the show, but it establishes the tone, which seems to be quite different from The Witcher.

The Witcher focuses on the lead character of Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.''

The show stars Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, and Freya Allan, among many others portraying significant supporting roles. It is helmed by noted screenwriter Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The Witcher prequel is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

