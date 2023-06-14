"There are better ways to go about it": When Chrishell Stause explained how she was blindsided by ex-husband Justin Hartley 

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause spoke out in the Netflix series about her divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley. Having received the news via a text message from Hartley, Stause expressed how the news took her by surprise. She said:

“In a fight, like, that’s his go-to. Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought: ‘That’s an issue, we’ll work through it.’ If [divorce is] really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it.”

Chrishell also noted that just 45 minutes after she received the text from Hartley, the divorce news was out for the world to know. She also said that everyone, including her, wanted to know more details about the divorce and even though it was said that they were married for only two years, they shared a life together for a total of six years.

According to E! News, Chrishell revealed more about her marital experience in her 2022 memoir titled Under Construction, where she shared:

“I didn’t mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of. I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life. However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully.”

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley tied the knot in October 2017 after staying engaged for two years. According to US Weekly, Justin Hartley filed for a divorce in November 2019 and it was finalized in January 2021. Soon after, in May 2021 Justin took wedding vows with his current wife Sofia Pernas.

Chrishell Stause moves on from Justin Hartley with new romantic interests

As the bomb of Justin Hartley’s third wedding dropped in 2021, Chrishell Stause was also seen moving on from her divorce. According to US Weekly Chrishell dated her fellow Dancing with the Stars dancer Keo Motsepe, for a few months before breaking up in February 2021.

Later that year in the summer, Chrishell Stause and her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim grew from friends to more than that. The Oppenheim Group founder told US Weekly in July 2021 that the two had grown from great friends to being in a great relationship. Jason Oppenheim also said:

“I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The love story of the Selling Sunset stars Chrishell and Jason ended before Christmas and the two took to Instagram to confirm their split. Chrishell shared that the two had different perspectives on family, so they chose to break up but continue to remain friends with great love and respect for each other.

According to Elite Daily, Jason shared the breakup update on his Instagram story with text that read:

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

After Jason Oppenheim, in May 2022 Chrishell Stause confirmed her relationship with musician G Flip on the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. Chrishell said:

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell and G Flip took their relationship to the next level by taking wedding vows in May 2023 in an intimate and secret wedding in Las Vegas. The pair seems to be thoroughly enjoying their fresh marital bliss.

