“There goes another YouTuber”: Kwite allegations explored as Social Blade reports massive loss of subscribers

Twitter user @/Nyasputiin has accused YouTuber Kwite, aka Tyler Gadner Wirkz, of alleged assault, emotional abuse, deadnaming, and gaslighting. The former made the accusations in a lengthy Twitlonger post and said they suffered in silence for six years.

In the post, the user mentioned that they were assaulted by the YouTuber in February 2018 and had been in an “extremely toxic friendship or on-and-off relationship with them since 2017.”

The allegations left fans of the YouTuber highly disappointed and many decided to drop him after:

The controversy also allegedly led to the content creator having a massive loss of subscribers, with Social Blade reporting that he lost approximately 10K subscribers yesterday.

A look into the allegations against YouTuber Kwite

On February 23, a Twitter user took to Twitlonger to share a series of allegations against YouTuber Kwite. The alleged victim claimed that they first found Kwite’s channel when it had less than 500 subscribers and wanted to make art for him as a teenager:

“Because he didn’t use his face in his videos, I thought he would have an easier time if I drew him and recommended he wore sunglasses and a face mask instead of manually keying his face out with a black box.”

The user claimed that they drew “various talk sprites for the YouTuber free of cost, that the latter only used “maybe once.” The artist said they were both around the same age and eventually began talking and bonding over mental health issues.

The victim mentioned that at the time they had undiagnosed Autism and Borderline Personality Disorder and was unaware of their condition affecting “the coming relationship” and how the YouTuber would allegedly, “most likely without knowing, take advantage” of them.

The user said that they were initially “extremely close” with the YouTuber “in ways that helped the both of us.” However, their status as an artist landed them in more YouTuber circles as compared to Kwite, and the latter encouraged them to let him join in those circles:

“As a friend, I of course wanted to include him in as many as I could, but as I did and he made various connections outside of me, the relationship grew transactional.”

The victim went on to allege that Kwite would leave them “ignored” when they had abandonment issues and kept them “under his thumb” during they were having the worst time.

They also accused the YouTuber of allegedly acting passive-aggressively but “love bombing” them when he needed something from the victim. The latter also accused Kwite of gaslighting and using their memory issues against them.

The Twitter user claimed they also met in real life “a few times” and said the YouTuber used their dead name to belittle them. They alleged that during their first meeting, the YouTuber had a rule about taking photographs:

“He had a rule that I wasn’t allowed to take any pictures of him but he was allowed to take pictures of me.”

The victim then alleged that Kwite assaulted them in the back of their car during their second meeting when they planned to visit a trampoline park and watch Black Panther together:

“At this time we were both on and off flirting and had discussed that if we were both single at this time we would take each others’ virginity. However, once he had come on to me in the back seat of my car, I started to get cold feet. He, however, did not want to take no for an answer.”

The victim continued:

“In the back seat of my own car he r**ed me, all the while I was telling him how it hurt and how I didn’t want to do this anymore. He kept telling me ‘this is what you wanted’ as he went, but soon got bored of it and got out.”

They also alleged that Kwite ghosted them once they started gaining more subscribers and had larger YouTube friends:

“It got to the point where he called me to cut me off, and in our fight called me a ‘d*ke who thinks she’s a boy and will never be.’ This extremely hurt me and caused me to spiral more. I almost needed to be institutionalized, but thankfully for my social support system I wasn’t.”

The victim also alleged that they were harassed by the YouTuber’s fans when they attempted to open up about the emotional abuse. They said that they even received calls asking them to take their own life, which further deteriorated their mental health.

The user added that they even attempted to “reconcile” with the content creator through a phone call but alleged the latter tried to gaslight them further.

They said the YouTuber screamed and broke things during the call, but eventually calmed down and apologized for “some of his behavior.” However, the victim does not believe he was sincere.

Twitter reacts to allegations against Kwite

As allegations of assault, emotional abuse, and gaslighting against Kwite made the rounds online, fans of the YouTuber were left upset and disappointed.

Many also took to Twitter to call out the content creator for his behavior and asked him to take accountability for his actions:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kwite will respond to the accusations made against him in the days to come.

