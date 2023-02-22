Rising K-R&B artist TE.O talks about his new breezy track Payphone and performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Rising K-R&B artist TE.O has become the talk of the town with his eclectic music, bold choices and versatile artistry.

The talented artist has kicked off the year by releasing his snazzy new retro R&B track Pay Phone on February 17. The breezy break-up song is filled with R&B undertones and a distinct jazz and retro timbre. The song is inspired from TE.O's own 2022 hit track BOMB.

Paying tribute to the track’s jazz-like vibe, the K-R&B artist sourced a video director to recreate a stage with the perfect jazz atmosphere and find the ideal antique outfit and filming location to complement the retro concept that he wanted to achieve with Pay Phone.

In an official press statement, the talented artist cheekily confessed that the song is about a lover who uses a pay phone to get in touch with his ex-girlfriend after she has rejected him and moved on to someone else.

“It's not my story. Please don't think like it haha”, the singer asserts in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, rising K-R&B artist TE.O spoke about his new jazz-themed track, Pay Phone, and performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

TE.O talks about his favorite song cover and his goals in 2023

1) Congratulations on the release of Pay Phone. Can you tell us more about the process of conceptualizing and executing this song?

TE.O: Recently, my cell phone broke. So there was no option for me to use anything else, except the payphone. Using a payphone is not usual in Korea. I think it was also a good idea for my music. That's why I named this title and story Pay Phone.

2) It is a cheeky and enjoyable track about a lover who calls his ex-girlfriend to get her back over the payphone. What inspired you to opt for a breezy break-up track over a regular sad-melancholic break-up song?

TE.O: Sometimes, when I try different things, the results are good. I thought of the title as "payphone" and wrote the lyrics, and it came out easily. I didn't intend to use it from the beginning, but the only thing I could think of was calling.

3) You worked with a video director to conceptualize a retro feel for Pay Phone. Is direction next on your wishlist?

TE.O: Yes, I wanted the retro vibe from the beginning, so I looked for antique locations and searched for something that felt antique. Such as an analog phone. I prepared the outfit with a retro vibe in mind.

4) You are involved in the production, writing, and composition of all your songs. What is your most favorite and your least favorite aspect of song-making and why?

TE.O: Pay Phone is a song that's highly complete. The whole thing came out well. Be My Girl is a song that's not like that. At the time, I thought I worked hard on the recording, but when I monitored it later, I thought the recording was a bit disappointing.

5) You also cover various songs on your YouTube channel. If you could pick one song cover as your favorite, which one would you pick? Also, besides Korean, which is one other language you would love to make music in?

TE.O: My favorite cover song is the Spanish song Te Felicito. It's hard to pronounce, but I think the results came out well. I really practiced hard for a few days. But the response was the best. If I can make music in another language, maybe English.

6) You performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. What was it like to perform on such a massive stage and represent your country alongside legendary talents like BTS’ Jungkook?

TE.O: I am so honored and proud to have had this opportunity. Since this was the stage for the World Cup, I did my best to sing and come down from the stage without making any mistakes. I can't think of it well after the performance, but I think it was quite satisfying.

7) Finally, we are still in the second month of the New Year. What are your dreams and goals for 2023? Anything, in particular, your fans should look forward to?

TE.O: My goal for this year is to let people know more about my music. Also, I want to get a lot of opportunities to perform on many stages. I am planning to release my music continuously. I hope it will be a great gift for my fans.

More about TE.O

TE.O talks about perfroming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (Image via BIXIZ XOUND and Moonlight PR)

TE.O debuted in the male vocal group 2MUCH where they played Korean-style medium ballads. The group underwent a change and renamed itself 8LOOP, re-branding itself as an R&B group.

However, their activities didn’t last long and in 2018, he debuted as a solo artist with his first single PARADISE.

Over the years, he has participated in various activities and guested on Arirang TV and Radio as a frequent musical guest. The Pay Phone singer also regularly releases various song covers on his own YouTube channel, which he sings in various other languages other than Korean.

Disclaimer: The interview has been credited for grammar and clarity purposes.

Poll : 0 votes