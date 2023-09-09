"There isn't a relationship like ours": Fans emotional as BTS’ V attaches a sweet handwritten letter for ARMYs along with Layover albums

BTS’ V has penned a sweet handwritten letter for ARMYs, which is attached alongside the Layover physical albums. On September 9, several ARMYs worldwide took to social media to share that they finally received their albums. They were pleasantly surprised to receive a handwritten letter from the idol as a special present for buying the album.

The letter details BTS’ V's thoughts and emotions regarding the album and his honest feelings towards the group's enormous fanbase, ARMYs.

ARMYs have taken to social media to share their heartfelt reactions to his letter. A couple of fans have even shared their favorite quotes from the letters. An ARMY who goes by the username @monixx9 shared one of their favorite lines from V's letter.

BTS’ V pours his heart out in a handwritten letter addressed to ARMYs

BTS’ V starts the letter on a nostalgic note, recounting their debut stage and how he made his solo debut in the 10th year of his career as a BTS member. The Layover singer also apologized for being slow in releasing the album and confessed that he wanted to put his best foot forward, thus the delay.

However, when he felt he was ready to share his labor of love, he released Layover, each song created with painstaking effort and dedication.

BTS’ V reminisces about the era gone by and how much he has grown as a person and as an artist. He promised fans that this is only the beginning and that he will show more of his artistic side to ARMYs in the future. BTS’ V promises fans he will continue singing, dancing, writing lyrics, and making more music.

In his concluding paragraphs, V thanked ARMYs for their unconditional love and support, apologizing for making fans wait for ten years.

ARMYs took to social media to react to the Love Me Again singer's heartfelt letter.

During one of his promotional interviews for Melon Station, V confessed that he is not very good at writing letters. However, he felt the need to pen down his feelings of love and gratitude towards his fans.

The BTS member shared that he picked up a few sheets of paper from his house and penned down the letter in one go. He then printed a copy each for ARMYs.

BTS’ V's Layover and Slow Dancing soars atop iTunes worldwide charts

Fans of the BTS member have embraced Layover with open arms as the album and its title track, Slow Dancing, soared atop iTunes Worldwide charts. Layover has been ranked atop iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 65 regions and is expected to rank higher over the weekend.

On the other hand, the dreamy and ethereal Slow Dancing has already debuted at the number one spot in 75 countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, France, Australia, Canada, and more.

V sold over 1.67 million copies of Layover on the release date. He set the record for the highest first-day sales of any solo artist in Hanteo history despite some hiccups on the way.

In other news, the BTS’ V will be the final BTS member to appear on SUGA's show Suchwita on September 11.