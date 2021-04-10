"There will be a limited restock": Corpse Husband reveals the likely date for his next merchandise drop

The much-awaited restock of Corpse Husband-themed merchandise is officially on its way.

Corpse Husband has been bombarded with persistent queries regarding a possible merch restock post the immensely successful launch of his exclusive line of merchandise in December 2020.

The faceless sensation ushered in Christmas Day last year with his very first merch drop, which comprised hoodies, beanies, masks, and more. The website barely went live before his stock sold out, leaving scores of fans dejected.

Several fans were also left stranded at the checkout point due to the unprecedented rush that followed the website's launch:

A lot asking how to get merch atm



there was a limited drop for the hoodies months ago that sold out instantly



there will be a limited restock (aiming 4 late May)



my only official merch site is https://t.co/whQKJET8GD



please don't buy fake merch, they're trash & low quality — CORPSE (@CORPSE) April 9, 2021

However, in what will come as a major source of relief for his fans, Corpse Husband took to Twitter to announce that a limited merch restock is officially on its way.

Considering the amount of requests he's been getting of late, the restock will most probably drop towards the end of May. He also issued a word of advice for fans, cautioning them against buying phoney merch and low-quality knockoffs.

"My only official merch site is corpse.store. Please don't buy fake merch. They're trash and low quality."

In light of the news, many of his fans took to Twitter to rejoice.

Fans rejoice as Corpse Husband announces a second merch drop

Prior to the launch, anticipation was at an all-time high. Two days after his immensely successful launch, Corpse Husband had a stream to inform fans that he was working very hard to organize a restock. He also promised to pull every string to ensure that more fans will be able to acquire his merch this time around.

After four months of eager anticipation, it appears that his second merch launch is officially on the verge of being released to the excitement of his army of fans.

Here are some reactions to the news on Twitter:

THANK YOU FOR THIS ‼️‼️ — Naddy (@DaywalkerEra) April 9, 2021

cant wait for the restock — sᴏғɪᴀ (@xsssofiasssx) April 9, 2021

FINALLY YES YES YES — 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑝𝑠𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑓𝑒♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@raxhelwastaken) April 9, 2021

me when i get the merch pic.twitter.com/4ptKWnLh6m — layla! (@remigops) April 9, 2021

ive been saving for the next restock for months omg im so excited — katie 死🦇 (@giveuchills) April 9, 2021

The cure to my depression would be a Corpse Husband hoodie#corpsemerch #corpsehusband — Tabitha Joseph (@Tabitha_Broseph) April 10, 2021

I can’t wait for the restock



I need a hoodie this time 🥺 — Sami🥀🥀 (@SamiWCAR) April 9, 2021

AAA MERCH LATE MAY IM NOT READY — ✧ linn 🦇❗️🦷 (@HUGCORPSE) April 9, 2021

LETS GO — jae‏‏‎ (@corpselofi) April 9, 2021

Everyone from Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye to Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Anthony Padilla have been flaunting their Corpse-themed hoodies over the past few months.

Excitement seems to be at an all-time high with the Corpse Husband-merch restock getting closer with each passing day.