"There was no winning": Scheana Shay reveals why she didn’t tell Katie about Tom Schwartz’s kiss 

Scheana Shay took to her podcast Scheananigans to talk about why she didn't tell Katie Maloney about her kiss with Tom Schwartz in Las Vegas years ago. The episode aired on March 30, and is now available for watching on both YouTube and Spotify. Scheana confessed to lying to Katie, who was Tom's partner at the time, because, according to her:

"There was no winning in the situation. So in that moment, I said, 'This never happened. You take it to the grave.'"

Scheana Shay's podcast confession came after Tom Schwartz told Lala about their kiss on the March 26 episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11. He said he doesn't remember much because it was 12 years ago, but remembers that it reportedly happened when he was having a "rocky moment" with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Katie Maloney.

Scheana Shay explains reasons for hiding her kiss with Tom Schwartz from his now wife Katie Maloney

Talking about her emotions from 12 years ago, when she kissed Tom Schwartz in Las Vegas, Scheana Shay admitted to allegedly burying the information and even said she was traumatized by it.

"Because despite what the world may think — this home-wrecking wh**e version of me — I am not a cheater … someone I was with back in 2006 was cheating on his wife. I didn’t know that. Like I am not a cheater."

Scheana also said she was allegedly drunk when they kissed and that she doesn't remember if she was engaged at the time, referring to her relationship with ex-husband Michael Shay.

Stressing her innocence, she said she reportedly wasn't the one who wanted the kiss, but Tom allegedly still kissed her. She did admit to apparently cheating on Katie by keeping the information from her, but maintained, "It wasn't my fault," alluding to Tom's alleged first move of initiation. She then answered her own question.

"If someone makes an unwanted advance on you, do you have an obligation to tell their partner?" saying, "Think about the position I was in."

Katie Maloney's past take on Scheana Shay's kiss with her husband Tom Schwartz

Before Tom Schwartz dropped the information about his Vegas kiss in Vanderpump Rules season 11, Katie believed in Scheana's denial of their "make-out" and called it a mere online rumor. This was when she appeared on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files, not long ago, on January 4, and was asked about her opinion on it and also asked to talk about where she and Scheana stood then.

Hinting at Tom having kissed another girl instead of Scheana Shay, Katie said,

"You’re going to see but I will tell you that it was not the other Scheana. First of all, that’s not even her name but no like that’s a complete theory that someone made up online."

She also said Scheana was reportedly "nuanced" with her response to her and Tom's kiss on Twitter. Fans believe this means she believes that Scheana and Tom didn't actually kiss.

However, Scheana Shay confessed to the truth while replying to a fan, in January 2020, who claimed that the two had "hooked up". In her reply post, Scheana admitted to kissing Schwartz.

"Lol. Let's be clear here. We did not 'hook up'. It was a 5 second drunken kiss that he said he didn't even remember. But then 6 months later remembers it was 'bad'."

It is unknown if Katie has seen the tweet yet. Given that she had called it a "made-up" story before Scheana's confession, fans await her response.

New episodes of the ongoing season 11 of Vanderpump Rules come out every Tuesday, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.