"These guys are weird": 'RHONJ' fans react to Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' drama

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is slowly ending. With a couple of episodes left in Season 12, the cast members took a trip to Nashville to spend some time with each other and resolve any arguments they thought were hindering relationships between them. The show continues to promise intense drama.

The latest series of arguments is between RHONJ Housewives Margaret Joseph and Teresa Giudice. Last week's episode saw the duo in a heated altercation after Teresa threw almost all the items, hurling them at her co-star and shocking all members. The following day, the cast gathered to discuss the issue.

Fans were tired of the drama but did have their own opinions. One fan tweeted:

Margaret has been in Teresa's bad books since the premiere of the reality TV show. She took it upon herself to constantly ask about Luis Ruelas' video and wanted Teresa to address it during the first part of the season. This has since then caused friction between the two stars, one that reached its boiling point.

Fans react to the RHONJ cast having the discussion

Fans had strong opinions of who was wrong between Teresa and Margaret. They expressed their views on social media.

Real Seperated Housewife of AL. @laughfunnyhaha Margaret doing a bit much, you throw ppl in pools, dump water on them and the act like you have had some sort of evolution and become this brand new person! Stop it #RHONJ Margaret doing a bit much, you throw ppl in pools, dump water on them and the act like you have had some sort of evolution and become this brand new person! Stop it #RHONJ

Sassy Housewife @Bossyhousewife1 Margaret you will never lead this show. Find a new gig. #RHONJ Margaret you will never lead this show. Find a new gig. #RHONJ

The Slut Pig Podcast @tsp_pod Can someone splice together all the times Margaret has talked about Louie this season? it’s been 12 weeks of it for viewers. She wanted Teresa to blow up, on camera, and she got exactly what she wanted. #RHONJ Can someone splice together all the times Margaret has talked about Louie this season? it’s been 12 weeks of it for viewers. She wanted Teresa to blow up, on camera, and she got exactly what she wanted. #RHONJ

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH Margaret has the gall to be scandalized that someone finally reacted to all of her nonsense even though she hasn’t had a single scene all season where she’s not talking about Teresa or Jennifer? FOH. #RHONJ Margaret has the gall to be scandalized that someone finally reacted to all of her nonsense even though she hasn’t had a single scene all season where she’s not talking about Teresa or Jennifer? FOH. #RHONJ

JReality @jamesbishop2347 You love to poked the bear and play victim Margaret #RHONJ You love to poked the bear and play victim Margaret #RHONJ https://t.co/erbSA5uyDQ

Erv @fruitcheerio #RHONJ Imagine being on vacation in a beautiful home in a beautiful city and letting Teresa Giudice ruin it Imagine being on vacation in a beautiful home in a beautiful city and letting Teresa Giudice ruin it 😭 #RHONJ https://t.co/yMiMJwxVWT

Echo @EchoDoesRadio I really feel like they’re in an alternate reality. Margaret literally was not talking about Luis. She was having a completely different conversation so what is this “poke the bear” nonsense. #RHONJ I really feel like they’re in an alternate reality. Margaret literally was not talking about Luis. She was having a completely different conversation so what is this “poke the bear” nonsense. #RHONJ

casey @therea1mcc0y Teresa for sure overreacted but Marge also needs to stfu about Luis - worry about your own skeletons lady #RHONJ Teresa for sure overreacted but Marge also needs to stfu about Luis - worry about your own skeletons lady #RHONJ

Jackie’s analogy @Tea_witdre Margaret is making sense as an adult. Everyone else tip toeing so Teresa doesn’t throw a tantrum are idiots #RHONJ Margaret is making sense as an adult. Everyone else tip toeing so Teresa doesn’t throw a tantrum are idiots #RHONJ https://t.co/msyaSRCCaU

The cast help RHONJ stars Margaret and Teresa reconcile

This week's episode of RHONJ Season 12 aired on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. The cast members gathered their thoughts the following day and decided to discuss the issues from the previous night. They had a variety of opinions regarding the confrontation and addressed it with Margaret.

The official synopsis of episode 12 reads:

"Joe Gorga plays a prank on Frank. The ladies record their own country song. A line-dancing party leads to another tense confrontation between Margaret and Teresa."

The morning after Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' confrontation, the cast gathered to discuss the events, but not before all of them had a private conversation in their respective rooms.

Frank and Dolores Catania spoke about the fight. The latter said,

"I've told Margaret she's been way too involved about what Luis is for Teresa."

However, Frank claimed that Margaret wasn't doing anything majorly wrong as she wasn't badmouthing Luis, but it was in her nature to be this curious. While discussing the same, Margaret said to her husband,

"I am so disgusted with her. Clearing the table on top of me and threatening me and all this stuff. I was like 'what are you psychotic?'"

While at breakfast, Jennifer confronted Margaret about calling Teresa a liar the previous night, after which the confrontation took a wrong turn. In response to this, Margaret said:

"She did call me a liar. She said I'm leaking things to the blogs."

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga made Margaret and the cast understand that although it wasn't intentional, Teresa had reached a boiling point with constant questions about Luis Ruelas' intentions. She said:

"We all know whoever was in his past is who's doing this..I mean, it's not you. The only thing she's getting frustrated about is that you keep talking about it."

Melissa and Joe Gorga revealed that they had spoken to Teresa that morning and she didn't sound great, but she will be joining the cast later on for dinner. The cast decided that they would talk about this then in a civil manner.

While the housewives sorted out the issue, the RHONJ husbands spent some fun together on a boat. The past couple of episodes have seen some tension between them, and they decided that they would let the past stay in the past and not get involved in their wives' drama.

