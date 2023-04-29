"These are not it": Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green" with spikey outsole leaves internet unimpressed

The sneaker giant released the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green" yesterday and sneakerheads are not in the mood to cop. The midsole and the spikey outsole are not setting the internet ablaze. The AF 1 Mid is a classic sneaker from Nike that was first introduced in 1982. The midsole and outsole of the Air Force 1 Mid are key features that have remained consistent throughout the years.

AF 1 Mid "Pine Green" comes with a bit of a twist for its midsole and outsole, which slightly changes the iconic version of the model. Fans are finding it hard to digest. Some of them are even okay with the midsole, but the spiky outsole needs to be changed.

Fan reaction to AF 1 Mid "Pine Green" with spikey outsole (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to the Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green" with a spikey outsole

The midsole of the Air Force 1 Mid is made of a durable foam material that provides cushioning and support for the foot. This midsole is thicker than many other sneakers, which gives the AF 1 Mid a distinctive look and feel. The midsole also features a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel, which provides additional cushioning and absorbs shock.

The outsole of the Air Force 1 Mid is made of a non-marking rubber material that is designed to provide traction on a variety of surfaces. The outsole has a classic circular pattern that is made up of several smaller circles. This pattern provides excellent grip and stability, making AF 1 Mid a great choice for basketball and other athletic activities.

These are the traditional midsole and outsole features of the AF 1 Mid and somehow fans are not loving them in the new iteration. Here are some of the comments from fans on the Instagram post by @sneakernews.

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

More about the newly launched Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green"

Sneaker Politics @Sneakerpolitics Air Force 1 Mid 'Pine Green' is available online + at all locations.



Shop Now: The Nike x Off-WhiteAir Force 1 Mid 'Pine Green' is available online + at all locations.Shop Now: l8r.it/2wFC The Nike x Off-White™ Air Force 1 Mid 'Pine Green' is available online + at all locations. Shop Now: l8r.it/2wFC https://t.co/F5OwiD91fl

On April 28th, Nike launched Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green" which is now available to purchase on the official website, the SNKRS app and other sneaker retailers for $205.

Here is the description provided by Nike:

"Pine Green leather pays homage to the I-95 corridor and the community that helped make the AF-1 the juggernaut it is today. Adding traction to the retro theme, airbrush-inspired branding lets you rep early-noughties style. And as always, Virgil left room for others to be creative. The design pairs traditional laces with a second set that loops through Flywire cables. The result? A modernized and referential meditation on one of history's most revered shoes."

The vivid green leather on this silhouette is accented by white embroidered Swooshes. There are also translucent heel tabs, "AIR" stitching on the wide tongues, "NIKE AIR" labeling on the back, along with candle and "OFF" designs on the heels, in addition to the dual lacing systems featuring lace toggles.

The classic midsole and outsole features of the Air Force 1 Mid provide excellent cushioning, stability, and traction, making it a durable and comfortable sneaker designed to suit a variety of activities. Good performance can be expected despite its spikey outsole.

