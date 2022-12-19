"They always paint a perfect picture for social media": Master P and Romeo Miller beef explained

American rapper Master P and his son Romeo Miller were involved in a heated family drama on social media.

On December 19, the 52-year-old rapper took to his Instagram handle to share a video addressing the situation between him and Romeo. The video came after the latter called his father out for neglecting his fatherly duties.

Screenshot of a now-deleted comment of Romeo Miller on Master P's parental neglect.

In a lengthy video, Master P spoke about how he started from nothing and worked hard to reach where he is. He also stated that while Romeo lost a sister, he lost a daughter

In the video's caption, he claimed that he was at peace because he knew the truth.

He added that his social media rant wasn't about his daughter or money. He continued by saying that houses, cars and jewelry are temporary and not things you can take with you when you die. He also said that since life is too short, people need to stop being "ungrateful and place blame when they’re not where they want to be in life."

He further stated that he has feelings too and is tired of people telling him that they love him whenever he gifts them something.

Romeo Miller's shots began after Master P paid tribute to Stephen "TWitch" Boss

HipHopDX reported that the online beef between Master P and Romeo Miller began on December 16, 2022. This came two days after the former paid tribute to Stephen "TWitch" Boss, who recently took to his own life.

P shared a video of Snoop Dogg and TWitch dancing around on the set of Ellen. In the caption of the post, he spoke about mental health and urged people to appreciate their loved ones.

He wrote that during the crazy times that we are currently living in, one could be smiling one day and "gone the next." P added that TWitch was supposed to be a guest DJ at a concert they had on January 13, 2022, and continued:

"Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones. #Mentalillness is Real."

On December 16, Romeo Miller took to his Instagram story and seemingly took a shot at "a man" who did not care about his own child's mental health but was discussing it on social media.

According to HipHopDX, he wrote that he had reached the boiling point on December 16, 2022. He noted had seen "a man" avoid his own children's struggles with struggles with suicide and depression, but:

“post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. You all idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”

This came after Master P and his wife Sonya's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died of a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. The death was something which the Rock It rapper and Romeo openly grieved about.

A day later, Romeo took to his Instagram handle to share a story titled "The Tree of Trauma." He captioned the post stating that poetry is one of the most powerful forms of therapy.

In the poem, he posed several questions seemingly directed at Master P, asking:

"Why do you feel the need to promote and hold a product on every interview just to validate your worth, don’t the people see that? Why is is that you can’t take the same heat as our mother can?”

On December 18, Master P responded to his son in a lengthy post where he stated that the new generation needs to stop blaming their parents for everything. He further asked his son to stop making everyone feel sorry for him and that he could talk to his father like a man.

In the lengthy caption, he told his son that he was either a part of the problem or the solution. P added that although he loved his son and the door was always open for him, he wouldn't be tolerating any disrespect from his son.

However, the post did not sit right with Romeo, who responded to the post with a lengthy comment bashing Master P for "playing the victim."

Romeo stated that he "followed" him blindly for over 30 years and he is not the man his father paints himself to be and "why is it war because I refuse to follow ur lead."

Screenshot of Romeo Miller's comment on Master P's post.

He continued that P only wanted to protect his image but that wasn't even real, and that he didn't anyone feeling sorry for him as he is truly a man of God. He added:

"If you are really a man of God, then you will prevail in the end, even when I share my truth. I’ve tried to keep things in house, you are addicted to social media and unfortunately use this app as therapy."

Romeo also shared that his father never paid for anything he has accomplished as a rapper, aside from a gift or a car. However, he added that Master P did that for others so they spoke well of him. He even said that he was at peace as he could spek his truth and help others and added that his mother was "always right" about P's pride being everything.

Romeo also responded to other people's comments. One claimed that he and his siblings had been living "month to month" since he was 18, as per The Shade Room.

Despite Master P posting a video addressing the tension between him and his son, Romeo has not responded to it.

