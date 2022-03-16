"They need to stop this": Fans react to the outburst at Luis Ruelas' video on RHONJ

It looks like Luis "Louie" Ruelas' video will remain a topic of discussion in RHONJ Season 12. The video in question was of him at a warrior camp with other men begging his ex for forgiveness and assuring her of a proposal once he came back. Since this went viral, the cast has had multiple conversations about it throughout the season.
While the men were gathered for dinner in Episode 6 of RHONJ, they brought up Ruelas' past and asked Joe Gorga to talk to him about it. Following the video, a rumor that went viral was that Luis hit his girlfriend in front of her kids.
Fans were upset at the outbursts in Luis' past. One fan tweeted:
The past few episodes have seen Margaret Josephs trying to address the video with Teresa Guidice, with the latter eventually storming off because of this. When addressed, Giudice accused her co-star of trying to make "nasty comments" behind her and Luis' back.
Fans react to the core problem that led to Joe Gorga confronting Luis on RHONJ
While Joe Gorga confronted Luis regarding the video, fans have been continuously disappointed with Margaret for trying to bring Luis' past into the discussion, clearly affecting Teresa Giudice.
RHONJ fans also reacted disappointingly to Joe Gorga's confrontation with Luis.
RHONJ star Joe Gorga confronts Luis Ruelas about the video
While at the gathering, after the house husbands' confrontation with Bill, it was time for Luis to take the hot seat. As he spent some time with the men, Joe Gorga took the opportunity to ask him about the video and said:
"Have you had a past? Because these guys, they brought up some stuff that they heard on social media."
Luis confessed that he had some past relationships that he was not proud of. Tiki Barber asked what they should do if their wives asked about it.
"We're like, 'Oh, Luis did this, Luis did that.' Like, what should we say about it? Honestly, should we ask you about it? I just got one question about the physical violence sh** that we're hearing. What do we make of it?"
Luis cleared the air that there was no physical violence from his end, and it was just a rumor. In a confessional, Joe said:
"This is a little weird. But Teresa has made up her mind that she wants to stay with Luis. And I wanna stay in my sister's life. I'm gonna keep my mouth shut."
The conversation about Luis' video will not end anytime soon as we will likely see more confrontations about the same. Viewers will have to tune in to see how the video affects Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' relationship.
RHONJ airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.