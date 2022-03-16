×
Create
Notifications

"They need to stop this": Fans react to the outburst at Luis Ruelas' video on RHONJ

Fans are disappointed with the outburst at Luis Ruelas&#039; video (Image via Instagram/teresagiudice)
Fans are disappointed with the outburst at Luis Ruelas' video (Image via Instagram/teresagiudice)
Varsha Narayanan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 16, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Feature

It looks like Luis "Louie" Ruelas' video will remain a topic of discussion in RHONJ Season 12. The video in question was of him at a warrior camp with other men begging his ex for forgiveness and assuring her of a proposal once he came back. Since this went viral, the cast has had multiple conversations about it throughout the season.

While the men were gathered for dinner in Episode 6 of RHONJ, they brought up Ruelas' past and asked Joe Gorga to talk to him about it. Following the video, a rumor that went viral was that Luis hit his girlfriend in front of her kids.

Fans were upset at the outbursts in Luis' past. One fan tweeted:

I love how Joe says I’m keeping my mouth closed about Luis then 5 minutes later is gossiping to his wife about him…on camera….for everyone to see. They need to stop with this we’re family and so close facade cuz if it wasn’t for the show Joe and Teresa would never talk. #RHONJ

The past few episodes have seen Margaret Josephs trying to address the video with Teresa Guidice, with the latter eventually storming off because of this. When addressed, Giudice accused her co-star of trying to make "nasty comments" behind her and Luis' back.

Fans react to the core problem that led to Joe Gorga confronting Luis on RHONJ

While Joe Gorga confronted Luis regarding the video, fans have been continuously disappointed with Margaret for trying to bring Luis' past into the discussion, clearly affecting Teresa Giudice.

Teresa’s name is in Margaret’s mouth so much this season! 😩💀 #RHONJ
It’s hilarious to me that Margaret is clinging onto Teresa as a storyline and talking about her nonstop meanwhile Teresa isn’t interested or showing up to filming😩. Teresa doesn’t need the show, MARGARET DOES! #RHONJ https://t.co/Y4Or3pg9zN
#RHONJ is back to a disgusting place again. @Andy Get rid of Margaret.
Margaret scene versus Dolores scene -- Margaret gossips about Teresa. Dolores talks to her parents about her home, children, relationships. Margaret brings nothing to the show. #RHONJ
#RHONJ A LITTLE MESSAGE FOR MARGARET: https://t.co/iZJlre8UOw
So Margaret steady talking bout teresa and louie relationship cause she dont want her past on tv. Joe and Margaret are lame time to go #RHONJ https://t.co/Sz9KqYMaKB

RHONJ fans also reacted disappointingly to Joe Gorga's confrontation with Luis.

I do not watch real housewives to have 20 minute long scenes of the husbands!!! Joe gorga, Evan and the other joe are annoying anyways!#RHONJ
Joe Gorga is the pits. Louie could never do Teresa and her girls worse than he's already done. #RHONJ
I’m really over Joe Gorga… did he replace Melissa and I missed it? #RHONJ
Joe Gorga is as messy as his wife 🙄#RHONJ

RHONJ star Joe Gorga confronts Luis Ruelas about the video

While at the gathering, after the house husbands' confrontation with Bill, it was time for Luis to take the hot seat. As he spent some time with the men, Joe Gorga took the opportunity to ask him about the video and said:

"Have you had a past? Because these guys, they brought up some stuff that they heard on social media."

Luis confessed that he had some past relationships that he was not proud of. Tiki Barber asked what they should do if their wives asked about it.

"We're like, 'Oh, Luis did this, Luis did that.' Like, what should we say about it? Honestly, should we ask you about it? I just got one question about the physical violence sh** that we're hearing. What do we make of it?"

Luis cleared the air that there was no physical violence from his end, and it was just a rumor. In a confessional, Joe said:

"This is a little weird. But Teresa has made up her mind that she wants to stay with Luis. And I wanna stay in my sister's life. I'm gonna keep my mouth shut."

The conversation about Luis' video will not end anytime soon as we will likely see more confrontations about the same. Viewers will have to tune in to see how the video affects Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' relationship.

Also Read Article Continues below

RHONJ airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी