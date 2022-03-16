"They need to stop this": Fans react to the outburst at Luis Ruelas' video on RHONJ

It looks like Luis "Louie" Ruelas' video will remain a topic of discussion in RHONJ Season 12. The video in question was of him at a warrior camp with other men begging his ex for forgiveness and assuring her of a proposal once he came back. Since this went viral, the cast has had multiple conversations about it throughout the season.

While the men were gathered for dinner in Episode 6 of RHONJ, they brought up Ruelas' past and asked Joe Gorga to talk to him about it. Following the video, a rumor that went viral was that Luis hit his girlfriend in front of her kids.

Fans were upset at the outbursts in Luis' past. One fan tweeted:

Ashley @Asheystew I love how Joe says I’m keeping my mouth closed about Luis then 5 minutes later is gossiping to his wife about him…on camera….for everyone to see. They need to stop with this we’re family and so close facade cuz if it wasn’t for the show Joe and Teresa would never talk. #RHONJ I love how Joe says I’m keeping my mouth closed about Luis then 5 minutes later is gossiping to his wife about him…on camera….for everyone to see. They need to stop with this we’re family and so close facade cuz if it wasn’t for the show Joe and Teresa would never talk. #RHONJ

The past few episodes have seen Margaret Josephs trying to address the video with Teresa Guidice, with the latter eventually storming off because of this. When addressed, Giudice accused her co-star of trying to make "nasty comments" behind her and Luis' back.

Fans react to the core problem that led to Joe Gorga confronting Luis on RHONJ

While Joe Gorga confronted Luis regarding the video, fans have been continuously disappointed with Margaret for trying to bring Luis' past into the discussion, clearly affecting Teresa Giudice.

OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV #RHONJ Teresa’s name is in Margaret’s mouth so much this season! Teresa’s name is in Margaret’s mouth so much this season! 😩💀 #RHONJ

TOM🎀 @messyasstom . Teresa doesn’t need the show, MARGARET DOES! It’s hilarious to me that Margaret is clinging onto Teresa as a storyline and talking about her nonstop meanwhile Teresa isn’t interested or showing up to filming. Teresa doesn’t need the show, MARGARET DOES! #RHONJ It’s hilarious to me that Margaret is clinging onto Teresa as a storyline and talking about her nonstop meanwhile Teresa isn’t interested or showing up to filming😩. Teresa doesn’t need the show, MARGARET DOES! #RHONJ https://t.co/Y4Or3pg9zN

Diane @Diane93997165 Margaret scene versus Dolores scene -- Margaret gossips about Teresa. Dolores talks to her parents about her home, children, relationships. Margaret brings nothing to the show. #RHONJ Margaret scene versus Dolores scene -- Margaret gossips about Teresa. Dolores talks to her parents about her home, children, relationships. Margaret brings nothing to the show. #RHONJ

🇵🇷DatzmyattitudeNina 🇳🇬 @GeneanBish So Margaret steady talking bout teresa and louie relationship cause she dont want her past on tv. Joe and Margaret are lame time to go #RHONJ So Margaret steady talking bout teresa and louie relationship cause she dont want her past on tv. Joe and Margaret are lame time to go #RHONJ https://t.co/Sz9KqYMaKB

RHONJ fans also reacted disappointingly to Joe Gorga's confrontation with Luis.

Stephanie cruse @StephanieCruse I do not watch real housewives to have 20 minute long scenes of the husbands!!! Joe gorga, Evan and the other joe are annoying anyways! #RHONJ I do not watch real housewives to have 20 minute long scenes of the husbands!!! Joe gorga, Evan and the other joe are annoying anyways!#RHONJ

Madam C.J. DuckWalker  @XOANTY Joe Gorga is the pits. Louie could never do Teresa and her girls worse than he's already done. #RHONJ Joe Gorga is the pits. Louie could never do Teresa and her girls worse than he's already done. #RHONJ

Pretend Amnesia @PretendAmnesia I’m really over Joe Gorga… did he replace Melissa and I missed it? #RHONJ I’m really over Joe Gorga… did he replace Melissa and I missed it? #RHONJ

RHONJ star Joe Gorga confronts Luis Ruelas about the video

While at the gathering, after the house husbands' confrontation with Bill, it was time for Luis to take the hot seat. As he spent some time with the men, Joe Gorga took the opportunity to ask him about the video and said:

"Have you had a past? Because these guys, they brought up some stuff that they heard on social media."

Luis confessed that he had some past relationships that he was not proud of. Tiki Barber asked what they should do if their wives asked about it.

"We're like, 'Oh, Luis did this, Luis did that.' Like, what should we say about it? Honestly, should we ask you about it? I just got one question about the physical violence sh** that we're hearing. What do we make of it?"

Luis cleared the air that there was no physical violence from his end, and it was just a rumor. In a confessional, Joe said:

"This is a little weird. But Teresa has made up her mind that she wants to stay with Luis. And I wanna stay in my sister's life. I'm gonna keep my mouth shut."

The conversation about Luis' video will not end anytime soon as we will likely see more confrontations about the same. Viewers will have to tune in to see how the video affects Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' relationship.

RHONJ airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

