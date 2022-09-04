“They’re yours free of charge”: Young Thug offers Kanye West 100 acres of Atlanta land for Yeezy stores

Young Thug offered to provide Kanye West with 100 acres of land in Atlanta. The City Girls singer posted a story on Instagram, stretching a helping hand towards the Yeezy owner.

In a now-deleted post from Thursday, September 1, Young wrote:

"@kanyewest I got over 100 acres. However many you need, they're yours free of charge. On GOD."

Kanye recently shared a desire to open physical Yeezy stores after having a fall-out with his brand partners, Addidas and GAP.

Kanye West wants to open physical Yeezy stores all around the US

Kanye uploaded an Instagram post sharing that he was planning to open physical stores for Yeezy starting in Atlanta.

He shared that the major reason for him to partner with Adidas and GAP was to get exclusive stores for the brand that never materialized, and inquired if anyone among his followers had experience in retail marketing and was interested in assisting him with a store.

It seems like the rapper began receiving leads just a little after making the post.

Kanye West posted a screenshot of a text he received from former basketball player Justin LaBoy, stating that Lawrence Berger of Mitchell & Ness was interested in taking up a meeting with the Can't Tell Me Nothing singer. The text read:

"Nobody runs retail better than we do. We have 1300 Lids-the hottest retail stores out there, we're opening 500 more worldwide. We run the NBA and Paris St. Germain stores. We run 800 college bookstores including 27 for Historically Black Colleges. When you guys are ready for a serious conversation let me know."

Later, the Runaway singer posted another screenshot of a text exchange with streetwear designer ASAP Bari, where Bari wrote:

"We gotta get Thug out of jail."

Kanye replied by sending:

"Just sent this to Kim."

The conversation could be old as Kanye West is currently amidst a feud with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, regarding the schooling of their two daughters, North and Chicago.

Kanye wants to send them to Donda Academy, a school he founded, while the Kardashians seem to have chosen Sierra Canyon.

He added that he is their father and will have a "say" in decisions regarding their life and schooling.

The singer also mocked the ex-partners of other Kardashian sisters like Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, by referring to them and himself as "s**rm donors."

Kanye West accused Adidas of copying his designs

Kanye West accused Adidas and Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted of ripping off his designs in June 2022. Kanye claimed that the company copied Yezzy's slides to create their Adilette 22 Slides.

The Monster singer slammed the company for disrespecting his talent and said that Adilette 22 Slides were "fake Yeezy" made by Adidas. He said:

"These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by Adidas themselves. I'm not talking to DC about this either, Kasper came to talk to me. Happy Monday."

He later claimed that both GAP and Adidas were having "meetings" about him and Adidas was releasing his old shoes without telling him.

It looks like the singer will soon break away from the brands (Adidas and GAP) and launch his own stores.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod