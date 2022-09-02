Who is Kasper Rorsted? Kanye West puts Kid Cudi and Adidas CEO on blast in recent Instagram post

Kanye West threw shade at Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted and singer Kid Cudi on Thursday, September 1. The rapper posted a fake newspaper headline on his Instagram account that read:

"Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60."

Mocking Kasper did not seem to be enough for the Runaway singer, as he added a subheading under the title that said:

"I know what you’re thinking... who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?"

The singer has beef with both Cudi and Kasper for two different reasons.

Kanye West is upset at Addidas and its CEO Kasper Rorsted, accusing them of copying Yezzy's slides for their Adilette 22 Slides.

Meanwhile, his anger for Kid Cudi is said to have stemmed from the Just Look Up rapper's views on Kanye West's split with Kim Kardashian.

Adidas Group CEO Kasper Rorsted will step down from his position in 2023

Kasper Rorsted is the CEO of Adidas Group and has been working with the brand since 2016 and will be stepping down from his position next year.

His contract with the company will end in 2023 and people are left wondering about his early departure. The reason behind the 60-year-old leaving the company hasn't been shared with the media. However, Rorsted will stay in the role until a CEO for the company has been appointed.

Kasper was born on February 24, 1961 and is a native of Aarhus, Denmark. He completed his schooling in Aarhus where he was a handball player and even played for the youth national team.

Kasper attended Niels Brock College for his secondary education and moved to the US to take part in an Executive Summer Program at Harvard Business School.

He is married to Lene Rorsted and the couple have four children together.

Kanye West has been upset with Adidas ever since they launched Adilette 22 Slides in June

Kanye West went off on Adidas in June after the brand launched the Adilette 22 Slides. He posted a picture of Daniel Cherry III, SVP General Manager at Adidas and wrote in the caption:

"I'm a nice person but I’m starting feel like not being nice And don’t try to tell me what gang you used to role with in Philly this time."

In another post, he attacked Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, announcing that he was not going to stand for "blatant copying no more." He also mentioned NBA star Kobe Bryant and said that he was on a similar road, posting:

"THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on. Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now. To Kasper, I'm not standing for this blatant copying no more."

Kobe signed a six-year deal with Adidas in 1996 but did not return to the brand after his contract ended. Instead, he chose to wait a year as part of his opt-out and signed a deal with Nike in 2003.

Kanye might be hinting at a similar situation occurring in the future between him and the brand.

Kanye West also added:

"To all sneaker culture, to every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store. This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can't, cause they'll lose their contract or be called crazy."

The Flashing Lights singer went on to say that the Adilette Slides were "fake Yeezy" made by Adidas and concluded:

"These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by Adidas themselves. I'm not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me. Happy Monday."

It's worth noting that Kid Cudi and the Adidas CEO weren't the only two people Kanye West slammed. He also slammed the Kardashian-Jenner family, some of their former partners and even Sierra Canyon School.

