“They're a powerful group”: American Song Contest fans laud Sweet Taboo’s performance in Episode 5

American Song Contest aired its fifth episode on Monday, featuring the debut of Sweet Taboo on NBC.

Sweet Taboo is a band consisting of three girls: Jennifer Torrejon (Jen), Sami Ramos, and rapper Ice Cold Pimp (ICP Bre). They were given a big shoutout upon their arrival by host Snoop Dogg as the band represented his hometown, California.

The girls delivered a terrific performance, with Torrejon and Ramos singing and ICP rapping. They showcased their original track, Keys to the Kingdom, which left viewers in awe. Even Dogg and co-host Kelly Clarkson praised the band’s performance.

What do fans have to say?

Viewers loved Sweet Taboo’s performance on American Song Contest Episode 5. They shared their opinions on social media.

Take a look at their reactions:

corey @coreycesare I hate to say it, but Sweet Taboo could win with that performance/song. They're a powerful group #AmericanSongContest I hate to say it, but Sweet Taboo could win with that performance/song. They're a powerful group #AmericanSongContest

DJ Stevie Psyclone @Stevie_Psyclone #AmericanSongContest Sweet Taboo is bringing needed representation as well as killing it with their performance. Plus we stan girl groups. #KeysToTheKingdom Sweet Taboo is bringing needed representation as well as killing it with their performance. Plus we stan girl groups. #KeysToTheKingdom #AmericanSongContest

Deft Beck @DeftBeck sweet taboo is obviously going through to the semifinals #AmericanSongContest sweet taboo is obviously going through to the semifinals #AmericanSongContest

Frenboy @frenboy_

#AmericanSongContest Sweet Taboo is still on the lead. STOP THE COUNT (!) Sweet Taboo is still on the lead. STOP THE COUNT (!)#AmericanSongContest

Rachel Rosenthal @rrosenthal

#AmericanSongContest Apparently I’m not the only one getting Hurricane vibes from Sweet Taboo. I liked the song. I think they get through. Apparently I’m not the only one getting Hurricane vibes from Sweet Taboo. I liked the song. I think they get through. #AmericanSongContest

❤️ Hobie ❤️ @KyHeretic Please get those votes in for Sweet Taboo!! That was such a great performance! #AmericanSongContest Please get those votes in for Sweet Taboo!! That was such a great performance! #AmericanSongContest

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown Sweet Taboo’s song could honestly be a chart topper. It came out of the gate as one of the most well produced songs of the contest, it provided so many different styles and it was melded to perfection. This should be the jury vote. Give them the keys! #AmericanSongContest Sweet Taboo’s song could honestly be a chart topper. It came out of the gate as one of the most well produced songs of the contest, it provided so many different styles and it was melded to perfection. This should be the jury vote. Give them the keys! #AmericanSongContest

EurovisionFam @EurovisionFam 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻



I’m loving this performance. Latineo que te veo!!! YAAASSSS #AmericanSongContest #California and Sweet Taboo ARE SEEEERRRRVINGGGGI’m loving this performance. Latineo que te veo!!! YAAASSSS #California and Sweet Taboo ARE SEEEERRRRVINGGGG 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻I’m loving this performance. Latineo que te veo!!! YAAASSSS 🎉🎉🎉 #AmericanSongContest

Sweet Taboo ranked first in American Song Contest Episode 5

Sweet Taboo represented California on the show, and their song ranked top on the jury’s chart.

The girls of Sweet Taboo are from Southern California and started their music training at a young age. While Jennifer Torrejon and Sami Ramos were taking lessons, they were looking for a rapper to form a band. This was when they found ICP.

Once their band was ready, Sweet Taboo started making song videos and uploading them online, especially on TikTok. Their uploads garnered millions of views on TikTok and were even reposted by DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Russ, and Bia.

In an introductory video for the American Song Contest, Sweet Taboo members described the meaning of their band’s name. “Sweet” represents that the girls are very sweet, while “Taboo” conveys a certain edginess. Their signature style includes wearing colorful clothes and hoops on their ears.

Sweet Taboos performed after Illinois’ Justin Jesso, who sang Lifeline and was initially in the top spot on the jury’s chart.

Apart from the two, the remaining performers of the latest episode included Tenelle from American Samoa, Jason J. from Guam, Andrew Sheppard from Idaho, Sisqo from Maryland, Ada LeAnn from Michigan, HALIE from Missouri, Khalisol from New Mexico, John Morgan from North Carolina, and Josh Panda from Vermont.

Titled The Live Qualifiers Part 5, the official synopsis of American Song Contest Episode 5 reads:

“The live qualifiers conclude as three artists from week four are revealed as moving on to the semi-finals; 11 remaining artists representing their state or territory perform original music to earn America's vote for best hit song.”

At the beginning of Episode 5, American Song Contest revealed the semi-finalists from the previous episode. Massachusetts’ Jared Lee, Georgia’s Stela Cole, and New Hampshire’s MARi were announced as the semi-finalists, along with Washington’s Allen Stone.

The singing competition series airs every Monday on NBC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish