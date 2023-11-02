“Things you do to go viral these days”: Lil Kim throwing underwear into the crowd during concert sparks meme fest online

Lil Kim, the American rapper, has caused a frenzy around the internet after a video of her recently went viral. The clip in question shows her emerging from ONE Musicfest, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, where she is seen pausing the show and tossing her underwear into the crowd.

On October 28, 2023, the New York City rapper told the audience about her discomfort because the thong that she was wearing outside of her tights was slipping down, so she took them off on stage.

“What do I got for y’all next? Panties coming down,” she said.

The Get Money rapper then removed the garment and threw it into the crowd, as shown in the video, and then proceeded to perform her 1996 song No Time. Many fans took to social media to react to the rapper's video.

Rapper Lil Kim removes her underwear and throws it into the crowd at Atlanta concert

Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name Lil Kim, is a Grammy Award-winning American rapper and actress signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label. The 49-year-old rap veteran was born and raised in New York City and lived much of her adolescent life on the streets after being expelled from home, as per The Vogue.

As per HipHopDx, she is referred to as the "Queen of Rap," as well as her alias "Queen Bee" by several media outlets. She has sold more than 15 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, Lil Kim was performing at the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta when she suddenly stopped walking around the stage and looked down at her outfit. Her "panties" appeared to have slipped down to her thighs and she proceeded to remove them completely. She told the crowd:

“How about this?”

The rapper then threw the underwear into the audience. Some netizens did clarify that the panties that Lil Kim threw into the crowd were ones that she was wearing on top of her pants.

Lil Kim was wearing full black leather pants and a corset with a black cropped jacket over it. Not everyone was feeling the stagecraft, and comments online were mixed, with many netizens mocking the whole ordeal on social media. Some of the reactions are given below.

Lil Kim has faced plenty of adversity during her life and is not new to public scrutiny. She has expressed her long and storied career in her upcoming memoir, as per HipHopDx.

Lil Kim's memoir The Queen Bee

As per Just Jared, The Queen Bee was written by Kim with longtime music journalist Kathy Iandoli and was supposed to be published in November 2021. However, the book's publisher, Hachette Books, announced in a press release that the memoir will now hit shelves on September 23, 2025.

In late July, the rapper posted a photo of a manuscript of her upcoming memoir and revealed that it had finally been submitted to the publisher. She wrote in the caption:

"It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done. Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward.”

According to HipHopDx, The Queen Bee, co-written by Kathy Iandoli, will detail Kim’s "complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison,” per a press release from the publisher.