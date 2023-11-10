 Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 world tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 world tour is scheduled to be held from March 15, 2024 to September 19, 2024 in venues across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania respectively. The tour, titled Seasons World Tour 2024, will be in support of the the band's new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day!!.
Thirty Seconds to Mars announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances from AFI, Poppy, and Kennyhoopla on the North America leg, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 9, 2023, stating:
"Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day!! We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world 🖤It's been too long. We miss you. We love you. And let us know where we will see you soon."
Presale for the North America leg of the Thirty Seconds to Mars tour starts on November 10, 2023, and can be accessed with the code Seasons. Presale for the Oceania tour leg of the Thirty Seconds to Mars tour starts on November 13, 2023. Both presales can be accessed via Live Nation.
General tickets for all Thirty Seconds to Mars tour legs will be available from November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Thirty Seconds to Mars or via Ticketmaster.
Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 world tour dates
Thirty Seconds to Mars released their latest studio album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, on September 15, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 7 on the Swiss album chart and at number 9 on the Australian album chart respectively.
Now Thirty Seconds to Mars is set to embark on a world tour in support of their album, bringing the new music to cities across the world. The full list of dates and venues for the Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons World Tour 2024 is given below:
- March 15, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Lollapalooza
- March 17, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Lollapalooza
- March 21, 2024 – Bogotá, Colombia at Estéreo Picnic
- March 24, 2024 – Sāo Paulo, Brazil at Lollapalooza
- March 30, 2024 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
- April 16, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- April 17, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena
- April 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- April 20, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 22, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 23, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- April 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- April 26, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National
- April 27, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at ZAG Arena
- April 29, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- May 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet
- May 2, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum
- May 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Forum Black Box
- May 9, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena
- May 10, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at O’Nepela Arena
- May 12, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- May 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sportovni Hala Fortuna
- May 16, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome
- May 18, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle
- May 19, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- May 21, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena
- May 22, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- May 24, 2024 – Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena
- May 25, 2024 – Turin, Italy at Pala Alpitour Arena
- May 27, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center
- May 29, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena
- May 30, 2024 – Galicia, Spain at O Son do Camiño
- June 1, 2024 – Galicia, Spain at O Son do Camiño
- July 26, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV at Inn Style Resorts Ampitheater
- July 30, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre
- July 31, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- August 2, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- August 3, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater
- August 6, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- August 7, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
- August 9, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center
- August 10, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- August 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage
- August 14, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 15, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 17, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- August 18, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center
- August 20, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- August 21, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre
- August 23, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- August 24, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 27, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
- August 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 30, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- September 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- September 4, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- September 12, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- September 14, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- September 17, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage
- September 19, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
Thirty Seconds to Mars is best known for their third studio album, This Is War, which was released on December 8, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 6 on the Portuguese album chart and at number 8 on the Austrian album chart respectively.
In other news, Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to announce the band's latest tour.