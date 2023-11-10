 Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 world tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 world tour is scheduled to be held from March 15, 2024 to September 19, 2024 in venues across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania respectively. The tour, titled Seasons World Tour 2024, will be in support of the the band's new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day!!.

Thirty Seconds to Mars announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances from AFI, Poppy, and Kennyhoopla on the North America leg, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 9, 2023, stating:

"Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day!! We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world 🖤It's been too long. We miss you. We love you. And let us know where we will see you soon."

Presale for the North America leg of the Thirty Seconds to Mars tour starts on November 10, 2023, and can be accessed with the code Seasons. Presale for the Oceania tour leg of the Thirty Seconds to Mars tour starts on November 13, 2023. Both presales can be accessed via Live Nation.

General tickets for all Thirty Seconds to Mars tour legs will be available from November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Thirty Seconds to Mars or via Ticketmaster.

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 world tour dates

Thirty Seconds to Mars released their latest studio album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, on September 15, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 7 on the Swiss album chart and at number 9 on the Australian album chart respectively.

Now Thirty Seconds to Mars is set to embark on a world tour in support of their album, bringing the new music to cities across the world. The full list of dates and venues for the Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons World Tour 2024 is given below:

March 15, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Lollapalooza

March 17, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Lollapalooza

March 21, 2024 – Bogotá, Colombia at Estéreo Picnic

March 24, 2024 – Sāo Paulo, Brazil at Lollapalooza

March 30, 2024 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

April 16, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

April 17, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

April 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

April 20, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

April 22, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena

April 23, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

April 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

April 26, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

April 27, 2024 – Hannover, Germany at ZAG Arena

April 29, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

May 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet

May 2, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

May 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Forum Black Box

May 9, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

May 10, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at O’Nepela Arena

May 12, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

May 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 15, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sportovni Hala Fortuna

May 16, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome

May 18, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle

May 19, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

May 21, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

May 22, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

May 24, 2024 – Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

May 25, 2024 – Turin, Italy at Pala Alpitour Arena

May 27, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

May 29, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

May 30, 2024 – Galicia, Spain at O Son do Camiño

June 1, 2024 – Galicia, Spain at O Son do Camiño

July 26, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV at Inn Style Resorts Ampitheater

July 30, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 3, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

August 6, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 7, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

August 9, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

August 10, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 14, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 15, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

August 18, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 20, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 21, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 23, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 30, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 12, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

September 14, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

September 17, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage

September 19, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

Thirty Seconds to Mars is best known for their third studio album, This Is War, which was released on December 8, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 6 on the Portuguese album chart and at number 8 on the Austrian album chart respectively.

In other news, Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to announce the band's latest tour.