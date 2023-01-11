"This dude got no filter": Prince Harry's wild mushroom story at Courteney Cox's house leaves internet bewildered

Prince Harry left the internet bewildered after the latest revelation of his encounter with magic mushrooms at actress Courteney Cox's house went viral over the internet.

According to an excerpt obtained by the news outlet NME, the 38-year-old personality revealed in his newly-released memoir, Spare, about the time he stayed at the Friends star's Los Angeles home and consumed the hallucinogenic snack.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Prince Harry's latest revelation

Prince Harry left out no details of his experience with the magic mushrooms, eventually leading to him talking to the toilet seat while enjoying the trip. The Duke of Sussex's new memoir has revealed several inside stories of the Royal Family and their infamous feuds with one another.

Twitter reacts to Prince Harry's story about Courteney Cox's house

After Prince Harry's excerpt about his experience with magic mushrooms went viral over the internet, Twitterati was left shocked. Several users could not believe that the Duke of Sussex was revealing such anecdotes in his book and slammed him for giving out "too much information (TMI)."

While some users were happy that the Duke was disclosing "everyone's business" no holds barred, one of them also mocked him by sharing a picture of Courteney Cox smoking a cigarette, seemingly looking stressed about the now-public secret.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Duke of Sussex's hallucination experience.

What did Prince Harry reveal about his magic mushrooms experience?

As per the excerpt obtained by NME, Harry revealed that he was staying at Courteney Cox's house when the latter was out "traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place.”

He added that he was a "fanatic" of Cox's famous show, Friends, and found the idea of crashing at her house "highly amusing." While making a reference to the show's two main characters, Chandler and Monica (played by Cox), Harry stated:

“I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

Omid Scobie @scobie And there you have it! Spokesperson for @TransworldBooks , a UK division of Penguin Random House, tells me that Prince Harry's #Spare has become Britain's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time. It's, so far, recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies across all formats. And there you have it! Spokesperson for @TransworldBooks, a UK division of Penguin Random House, tells me that Prince Harry's #Spare has become Britain's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time. It's, so far, recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies across all formats. https://t.co/UR79lRe4DV

He then revealed that he spotted a box of "black diamond mushroom chocolates” at her house and washed down several of them with tequila before going to the bathroom. Narrating his experience, he said:

"Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became… a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.”

He continued:

“I laughed, turned away, took a piss. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, ‘Aaah.’”

Prince Harry's new book Spare was released on January 10, 2023.

