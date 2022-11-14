"This feels like a fever dream": Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka dancing commercial leaves fans in awe

English actor Daniel Craig has left fans in awe after the new commercial of Belvedere Vodka with him dancing went viral over the internet.

On Thursday, November 10, the Polish vodka brand shared a new video on its YouTube channel where the 54-year-old star showcased his dance moves, leaving behind his James Bond avatar.

Gina @troianweisz @weiszcolman this feels like a fever dream aksgaksg @weiszcolman this feels like a fever dream aksgaksg

In the video, which streams for over two minutes, Daniel Craig dons an all-black ensemble comprising a leather jacket, a vest, and pants as he makes his way from his car to the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel room. He dances around to the new song by Rita Ora & Giggs in the moves directed by JaQuel Knight.

The commercial ends with Craig saying "finally" before sipping his glass of vodka, and Taika Waititi, who has directed the ad, yelling "cut" and asking the star to redo the whole thing and "just be yourself."

Twitter reactions on Daniel Craig's new commercial

After Daniel Craig's dance moves in the new Belvedere Vodka went viral, fans were left mesmerized by the Casino Royale star's new avatar. Several fans praised Craig's efforts in the ad, with one even saying that they could not believe they were watching James Bond dancing and suspected "deep fake technology" behind the viral video.

Neel Bhatt @_Neelsreeldeel Sure, the John Lewis advert is great but does it have Daniel Craig dancing??? Sure, the John Lewis advert is great but does it have Daniel Craig dancing??? https://t.co/lHSQZM2hhr

hannah @weiszcolman this is the wildest thing i’ve ever seen i still can’t believe this is DANIEL CRAIG this is the wildest thing i’ve ever seen i still can’t believe this is DANIEL CRAIG https://t.co/IBIRtMa8aG

Day 3 without Rachel Weisz @kiana_weisz This is how I imagine Daniel Craig dancing in the gay club🕺 This is how I imagine Daniel Craig dancing in the gay club🕺✨https://t.co/9c1LjhNFx8

Deborah @1215Deb hannah @weiszcolman this is the wildest thing i’ve ever seen i still can’t believe this is DANIEL CRAIG this is the wildest thing i’ve ever seen i still can’t believe this is DANIEL CRAIG https://t.co/IBIRtMa8aG Daniel Craig, dancing and looking mighty good. twitter.com/weiszcolman/st… Daniel Craig, dancing and looking mighty good. twitter.com/weiszcolman/st…

Daniel Tilles @danieltilles1 Daniel Craig dancing to music by Rita Ora and Giggs in an advert for Polish vodka directed by Taika Waititi is the collaboration I didn't know we needed but I'm very glad we have youtube.com/watch?v=ekESZI… Daniel Craig dancing to music by Rita Ora and Giggs in an advert for Polish vodka directed by Taika Waititi is the collaboration I didn't know we needed but I'm very glad we have youtube.com/watch?v=ekESZI…

Justin Brower 🌻☠️🌻 @NaturesPoisons Jenny Heaton @Jenny_AltLens



It had to be done. Dance-off between Craig and Walken, anyone? OMG, I didn't editing the timing of the video or audio at all. It just synchs up almost flawlessly.It had to be done. Dance-off between Craig and Walken, anyone? twitter.com/_Neelsreeldeel… OMG, I didn't editing the timing of the video or audio at all. It just synchs up almost flawlessly.It had to be done. Dance-off between Craig and Walken, anyone? twitter.com/_Neelsreeldeel… https://t.co/p2cehOfTy2 OMG, this thread. I literally thought this was a deep fake with Daniel Craig's face on Christopher Walken's dancing body. twitter.com/Jenny_AltLens/… OMG, this thread. I literally thought this was a deep fake with Daniel Craig's face on Christopher Walken's dancing body. twitter.com/Jenny_AltLens/…

Bob Felker @2_thineownself



Also, is it wrong that I want Harrison Ford to do it next? @LizVassey I thought he couldn’t get any cooler.Also, is it wrong that I want Harrison Ford to do it next? @LizVassey I thought he couldn’t get any cooler.Also, is it wrong that I want Harrison Ford to do it next?

Daniel Craig was under immense pressure while playing James Bond

According to Indie Wire, Daniel Craig's Glass Onion co-star, Dave Bautista, revealed that the former did not seem like the happiest person when he played the role of James Bond in 2015's Spectre, stating that he was "under a lot of pressure."

However, Bautista said Daniel was "the complete opposite" when he starred in Glass Onion.

“He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

Speaking to GQ about the new commercial, Taika Waititi revealed that he wanted to portray something off the mainstream with Daniel while working for Belvedere Vodka.

“There was sort of the fun of playing with [what] people expect, like ‘Oh, we’re going to make some high-class thing in Paris and it’s in black and white, very pretentious, like the beginning of a French noir film’ or something. It was just about having fun with the form, and making sure that we never really took any of it too seriously."

The Oscar-winning director said he wanted to do something that shows a "different version" of Craig.

“He just was great and he wasn’t cynical about it, and he wasn’t reticent. He just leaned straight in. I didn’t know if he could dance or not. It’s risky—what do you do if you find out he can’t dance? I mean, luckily he can.”

As per his IMDb profile, Daniel Craig will next be seen in Knives Out 3 as Benoit Blanc and in Purity.

