"This man should end his marriage with her": Candace Owens weighs in on the Maegan Hall female police officer scandal 

Political commentator Candace Owens recently discussed disgraced officer Maegan Hall. The latter has been brutally trolled online after her s*xual relationship with multiple co-workers came to light. The podcast host has since opined that the law enforcer’s escapades count as grounds for divorce.

For those unversed, Tennessee cop Maegan Hall has made headlines in recent weeks after having extramarital relationships with six officers. It was revealed that she engaged in s*xual activities while on the clock and on city-property. It was also revealed that Maegan Hall initiated thr*esomes, kissed a co-worker’s wife, exposed herself at parties and also shared nudes of her co-workers to other people.

Since the scandal occurred, Maegan Hall’s marriage to Jedidiah Hall has been subjected to online discourse. Jedidiah Hall’s boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, has since told a news outlet that he has decided to stay in the marriage:

“I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage.”

Commenting on the matter, Owens said on her podcast- "this man should end his marriage with her.”

What did Candace Owens say about Maegan Hall’s marriage?

On her talk show, the Candace Owens Podcast she discussed the viral police scandal. While addressing Jedidiah’s decision to stay in the marriage, Owens stated that she believed that he was well aware of Maegan taking part in relationships outside of their marriage. She opined that the couple must have agreed on having an open relationship.

The men who had affairs with Maegan Hall attested to the same. They claimed that Maegan told them that she was in an “open marriage” with her husband, Jedidiah.

Candace Owens said:

“I think they were in some sort of an open arrangement because if you were not on board with this at all and then you found out that your wife was sleeping with multiple men in the department and having threesomes, you would definitely not say, “it’s time to move on from the scandal and we’re gonna work on the marriage.” You’d be absolutely livid.”

Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Jedidiah Hall, husband of "Tennessee cop-gone-wild" Maegan Hall, wants to save their marriage, even though she cheated on him with several fellow officers.



I believe this is absolutely grounds for divorce. Jedidiah Hall, husband of "Tennessee cop-gone-wild" Maegan Hall, wants to save their marriage, even though she cheated on him with several fellow officers.I believe this is absolutely grounds for divorce. https://t.co/rTmO4BPe8l

In Candace Owens’ tweet, which also included a clip of her talking about the matter, it read:

“I believe this is absolutely grounds for divorce.”

Owens went on to discuss a tweet by fellow conservative political commentator Michael Knowles, who stated that Maegan Hall’s escapades is not reason enough for a divorce. She stated that she disagreed with her colleague, and added that Jedidiah Hall “should” end his marriage to Maegan Hall. Candace Owens also said:

“There are some reasons to end a marriage because if you are saying the opposite and you’re saying that no matter what you should always stay together, no matter what if he’s beating you in the face day in and day out, if he’s beating your children day in and day out and on top of that he’s cheating on you with seven women then what you’re saying is that it’s just a label that you wear for the rest of your life and actually the vows that you take have absolutely no meaning.”

Jedidiah Hall is currently a deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee. He trained to patroll Tennessee High but then decided to be a deputy instead. He is also the son of a pastor and has been married to his college sweetheart, Maegan, since 2018.

