“This was unfortunately misinformation”: Matanzas teacher’s aide Joan Naydich denies taking Nintendo switch from student who attacked her

On Tuesday, February 21, Matanzas teacher's aide Joan Naydich was allegedly assaulted by a Brendan Depa, one of her 17-year-old students.

The assault reportedly occurred after Naydich confiscated the student's Nintendo Switch. However, the teacher's aide has denied any such claims.

On her GoFundMe page, she clarified that this was untrue through a statement she released via the fundraiser's organizer, Jessica White Leon:

“I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him. From anyone that’s read or heard differently, I’ve been told this was unfortunately misinformation."

Leon confirmed on the page that Joan Naydich is currently recovering from her injuries. As of March 1, the initiative has raised over $77,000 of its $80,000 goal.

Joan Naydich was struck 15 times

As per Palm Coast authorities, the rumors surrounding the supposed confiscation of the Nintendo Switch were initially spread by the suspect, Brendan Depa. The 6-foot-6 teen allegedly told investigators that he assaulted her after the teacher's aide took the handheld gaming device from him.

Depa is accused of sprinting towards Joan Naydich before repeatedly slamming her to the ground, leaving her unconscious. He was also accused of striking her at least 15 times. Officers claimed that the teen would later tell them that he planned on killing her once he was released.

Trigger warning: Viewer discretion is advised

According to News.AU, Brendan Depa will be tried as an adult for aggravated battery on a school board employee.

Joan Naydich addresses the support for her on her GoFundMe page

On the online fundraiser, organizer Jessica White Leon said that Naydich is a mother of two and is working two jobs to support her family.

Leon wrote:

"Her son is a senior and her daughter graduated from Matanzas HS in 2013. She's been working two jobs to care for her family. Her heart is huge in all she does for others!"

She added:

"Joan is humble, never asks for help and needs our love/support during this difficult time. I've asked her to allow us to do this so that she can rest, heal and spend time with her kids without worrying about financial concerns right now."

Naydich added that she is grateful for the donations and that she hopes awareness about her situation will prevent further assaults against teaching staff.

The GoFundMe page read:

"Your contributions are lessening that burden and I'm truly grateful! I'm hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing and disruption of everyday life that this has caused."

It continued:

" It's touching to know that so many care. This certainly wasn't how I saw my son's senior year turning out for our family."

If convicted of the charges, Depa could face up to 30 years in prison.

