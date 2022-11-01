''This will be the new HOTD style obsession'': Twitter thrilled as HBO sets The Last of Us premiere date for January 15

HBO's widely anticipated post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us, has reportedly set its premiere date for January 15, 2023.

The show, which is based on the iconic action-adventure game of the same name, centers on a smuggler who navigates various dangers in the post-apocalyptic world as he looks to get a teenage girl out of a quarantine zone.

Fans on Twitter are all pumped up after the official release date was announced. One fan mentioned that the show ''will be the new HOTD style obsession,'' referring to the popularity of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens excited as HBO announces release date for The Last of Us

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after HBO announced the release date for The Last of Us. Many seemed pleasantly surprised and happy that the show will arrive in two months' time.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The game that the show is based on follows the same plot. It has received high praise from several critics and publications, with many considering it to be one of the finest video games of all time. Readers who have not played the game should still check out the series out as it boasts an intriguing premise, while promising tons of action and drama.

A quick look at The Last of Us trailer and cast

On September 26, 2022, HBO Max dropped the official teaser for The Last of Us, which offers a peek into the chaotic and devastating world that the series is set in. Pedro Pascal's character struggles to get a teenager named Ellie out of a quarantine zone. The two are seen looking to escape the various dangers in a post-apocalyptic America.

Overall, the trailer maintains a dystopian tone that sci-fi lovers would certainly enjoy. Viewers can look forward to an ambitious series that explores themes of survival and humanity. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per HBO:

''The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.''

Pedro Pascal stars as Joel on the show, a smuggler with a devastating past. Not many other details about his role are known at this point, but based on the teaser, viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from Pascal.

His other notable films and TV shows include Narcos, Game of Thrones, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Featuring alongside Pascal in another key role is Bella Ramsey as Ellie, who looks equally good in the teaser. Ramsey is widely known among TV audiences as Lyanna Mormont from Game of Thrones.

She's also appeared in The Worst Witch, His Dark Materials, Becoming Elizabeth, and Resistance, to name a few.

You can watch the first season of The Last of Us on HBO on January 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes