"Those who donated should be outraged" - Internet erupts over claim about Karmelo Anthony's family purchasing a $150K Cadillac Escalade

Karmelo Anthony, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of the Texas high school football star Austin Metcalf, reportedly purchased a new ride, a Cadillac Escalade worth $150,000.

The claim surfaced online on April 16, 2025, and came in the wake of the teenager’s release from jail on Monday on a reduced $250,000 bond against the original $1 million.

Upon his release on the condition of house arrest, Karmelo Anthony is reportedly staying inside a $900,000 rented home in a lavish gated community of Richwoods in Frisco, Texas, the New York Post reported.

One of the neighbors told the outlet that the family seemingly bought a new car recently.

“He got a new car. If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag and it says it expires June 4,” the resident claimed.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Karmelo’s legal team argued that his family was going through financial difficulties and urged for a reduction in his bail amount.

Subsequently, the Anthony family raised over $440,000 in donations for his defense, as of Wednesday, according to the NY Post.

The claim that Karmelo Anthony purchased a new ride has now stirred controversy online.

For instance, Facebook user Kimberley Brown Aids commented on The Hodgetwins’ post sharing the claim.

“Those who donated should be outraged,” the user wrote.

A netizen reacts to Karmelo Anthony's alleged new ride. (Image via Facebook)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X.

“This is a perfect example of how reparations would go… they’re gonna be broke again by this time next week,” a person wrote.

“Regardless of when these items were purchased. If Karmelo is found guilty, I hope the victim’s family sues them for all they have,” another person wrote.

“Someone tell them a $900K house and a $150K SUV is more than the $500K they got for his defense fund… their math doesn’t math. Plus, they still will need to pay lawyers,” one user wrote.

Others continued to weigh in.

“That's unfortunate. They need a money manager. They're going to blow all this money that they're getting,” a netizen wrote.

“Classic 400 credit score behavior,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a few people defended Karmelo Anthony and his family.

“Blatant lie. The dad doesn’t even have access to the money, AND he’s on house arrest at his parents’ home. I hope y’all get sued for defamation and libel,” an individual wrote.

“Innocent until proven guilty is still the law of the land,” wrote another.

More about Karmelo Anthony’s current living condition

Karmelo Anthony was locked up inside the Collin County Jail ever since he was accused and charged with the first-degree murder of Austin Metcalf that happened on April 2, 2025, during a dispute over a seat at a track meet. They both attended Centennial High School.

While Karmelo told the authorities that he acted in self-defense, his family claimed that a “false, unjust, and harmful” narrative was being spread on social media against their kids.

Their claim came on the GiveSendGo fundraiser, which was aimed at raising donations for Anthony’s legal fees.

On April 14, 2025, the 17-year-old suspect was released on bond and seemingly began staying with his parents at the Richwoods gated community, on a rented property worth $900,000.

As per the NY Post, the estimated rent per month is $3,500.

The publication further reported that three luxury cars, including a white Suburban, a black Acura, and a third sedan, were stationed outside the driveway of the residence on Tuesday.

It remains unclear how long Karmelo Anthony’s family has reportedly rented/ lived at the Richwoods property, which is a mile away from the high school where the crime happened earlier this month.

Meanwhile, residents of the gated community have raised concerns over Anthony’s presence. A mother who wished to remain anonymous told Daily Mail the situation was “not good” and she didn’t think Karmelo “should be out.”

Another individual told the outlet that the Anthony family was “not poor” if they were living in the luxurious gated community.

A third shared that it would be “best” for everyone if the accused’s family “moved.”

The Daily Mail further reported that Amazon delivery trucks have been sighted several times since Monday, seemingly for drop-offs for Karmelo Anthony.

Currently, the defendant is court-ordered to be on house arrest with a 24-hour supervised ankle monitor in the presence of his parents or an “adult designee” at all times. He has also been barred from contacting the victim’s family.

Karmelo Anthony is currently on house arrest. (Image via X)

According to the New York Post, the fundraiser was not only meant to pay Karmelo’s legal fees but also to hire additional security for him and his family amid the growing outrage.

Meanwhile, his defense attorney, Mike Howard, has requested prosecution for “better determination” of the charges against his client, considering Anthony has “no prior criminal history.”

“This family needs to be able to survive. There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure. I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted. Security details and criminal defense are not cheap,” Howard told the press.

In contrast, Collin County First Assistant Prosecutor Bill Wirsky cross-examined the family and asked why they hadn’t used the donations to pay off Anthony’s bail.

In response, the teenager’s family told Fox 4 that they had difficulty accessing the money, and a major part of it had covered his legal fees.

However, Jacob Wells, the co-founder of GiveSendGo, told TMZ earlier this week, that no funds have been retrieved by Karmelo Anthony or his family.

He explained that the crowdfunding platform sought "clarity from the campaign recipient on use of funds so that the people who have given can be confident in how their donation is being used."

However, in this case, they haven’t received any such update. Karmelo is scheduled to be formally indicted by a grand jury later this month and is looking at a trial.

