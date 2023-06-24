Through My Window: Across the Sea, the sequel to Netflix's 2022 film Through My Window was released on Netflix recently. The Spanish-language film follows the relationship between bad-boy billionaire Ares and his girlfriend Raquel. Those who have seen the first film know that Ares moved to Stockholm to study medicine while Raquel is working on her dream of becoming a writer.

This happened at the end of the first film and even saw Ares admitting that he breached his girlfriend's password to begin a conversation with her. Through My Window: Across the Sea now sees the couple in a long-distance relationship and trying to make that work.

In Through My Window: Across the Sea, Ares and Raquel continue their relationship long-distance only to find new problems coming their way. The couple realizes that things are not as simple as they seem.

"Ares went to study medicine in Stockholm and Raquel followed her dream of becoming a writer while they maintained a long-distance relationship that has not been easy for either of them. The summer is finally here and the long-awaited reunion. Will the distance be a problem for their relationship?" reads the synopsis of the film, according to Netflix.

At the end of Through My Window: Across the Sea, it was revealed that there will be a third and final installment to the franchise. The third part of the film is called Through My Window: Looking at You.

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers for the film and all opinions are based on the writer's own.

Through My Window: Across the Sea review: A confusing and frustrating watch

People who have stayed in long-distance relationships are aware of the problems it brings with it and things were no different for Ares and Raquel. Although the couple was constantly in touch with each other through calls and texts, daily life and responsibilities kept being obstacles in their lives. It made getting it touch with the other difficult and they began becoming more and more distant.

An important thing worth noting is that Ares and Raquel's relationship is a secret as his family believes that he should focus on his life and career instead of the relationship.

When Ares and Raquel finally decide to meet after a while of long distance, they realize certain things. Although everything looks and feels normal at first, Ares and Raquel soon realize that the distance has changed certain things. The place they were staying at soon became populated by their friends and family and the couple had to share their time with them. Gradually, friction began to appear between the lovebirds.

Through My Window: Across the Sea is a rather confusing watch as a lot of things are happening all at once. While everyone is aware that it is a love story, the explicit scenes that take place every so often make the film look very try-hard and often even uncomfortable. The writing and screenplay feels out of place and it certainly looked like the filmmakers were in a massive hurry to finish the film.

However, that's not all as there are multiple flaws in the film's dialogues, acting, casting, and just the overall story.

Ares and Raquel's relationship is just frustrating and there are times it becomes hard to understand what they want. Ares does not really treat his girlfriend well and this just makes the entire thing forced and repulsive.

While the cinematography was favorable, every explicit scene just looked strained and it just managed to kill the mood.

Viewers can watch Through My Window: Across the Sea if they are curious about the story of Ares and Raquel after watching the first installment. However, it isn't something that will keep them hooked if they're planning on starting something new.

Poll : 0 votes