Tia Lupita Foods on Shark Tank: How did Hector Salvidar begin the business? Mexican food business explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming segment will feature more businesses as their founders pitch to the sharks to get the funding they want in order to expand their businesses.

One of the products set to appear in the upcoming episode is Tia Lupita Foods, a Mexican food business owned by Hector Salvidar. Hector brought the sauce with him when he migrated to the USA from Mexico, and his mother would often send him more when he would be running low.

His friends would all rave about the sauce, and after working in the food industry for a number of years, he finally bottled it and started selling it, eventually adding a number of other products to the line.

Tune in on Friday, April 14, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

All about Tia Lupita Foods ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is Tia Lupita Foods. The recipe behind the signature sauce was created 14 years ago in Nuevo Leon by Lupita or Tia Lupita (aunt Lupita).

According to LinkedIn, Lupita perfected the spicy sauce recipe that has been in her family for generations. While the sauce added to how much the locals loved her, it made her son feel like home.

It continued:

"When Tia Lupita's son moved to San Francisco, California, she mailed him batches of sauce so home felt a little closer. As her son shared her hot sauce with everyone close to him soon a second San Francisco fell in love with Aunt Lupita’s sauce, and so Tia Lupita’s Hot Sauce was born."

Hector started selling the upcoming Shark Tank product in 2018 and eventually added cactus tortilla chips, cactus tortillas, salsa macha, and other sauces to the line.

During COVID, Hector had to turn to eCommerce like many businesses, and by 2021, his sales were $1.5 million, which went up to $3 million the following year. He currently sells in over 5000 stores in North America, including Safeway, Whole Foods, Walmart, and more. Consumers can either buy the upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product in stores, on Amazon, or through tialupitafoods.com.

The hot sauce comes in four variations, including chipotle, habanero, salsa verde, and Tia Lupita Hot Sauce, and costs $13.99. The chips come in five varieties, including sea salt, salsa verde, habanero, hot sauce, and chipotle, and cost $5.99, while the tortillas can be purchased as stand-alones or in variety packs. The Tia Lupita Cactus + Corn Tortilla costs $7.99, while the grain-free tortilla costs $8.99.

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product has been featured on PureWow100, BuzzFeed, NBC News, and Today. The company is further associated with Renewal Mill, the makers of Upcycled Okara flour, to make the best-tasting, grain-free tortillas.

The website states that the company is always looking for innovative, sustainable ingredients like upcycled foods so they can make the “most of what this great Earth provides.”

